MARIE'S CRISIS Brings Singalong to Common Rooms for Melbourne Fringe

Nestled in the heart of New York's enchanting West Village is a basement piano bar so iconic, celebrities queue to get in. And for six nights only, Marie's Crisis and its top pianists are coming to Melbourne to play especially for you.

This evening is unplugged and spontaneous - it’s just the crowd, the piano and the showtunes. There’s no set list, no stage, no microphone and no shooshing. Everyone’s welcome to sing their heart out - or just stand and enjoy the musical mavens who know all the lyrics. It’s riotous and rambunctious and welcomes all ages, all sexual orientations, all backgrounds and all singing levels. Sip cocktails and enjoy the uplifting, magical feeling of being right there on Broadway.

This communal sing along night features songs from musicals ranging from popular classics, such as Les Mis, Wicked, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music and Grease, to the cult showtunes from the musicals of Stephen Sondheim - and everything in between.

Due to overwhelming demand in 2024, Marie’s Crisis are adding three extra shows in 2025. Get your jazz hands on tickets quick though — Marie's Crisis Pop-Up sold out in 2023 & 2024 — and it will again.

Marie’s Crisis Performers Include:

Kenney Green-TILFORD - is an actor/director/singer and educator teaching Musical Theatre Performance at The American Musical & Dramatic Academy (NY)

Film: Fire Island starring Bowen Yang.

Plays include White Christmas: The Musical. Off-Broadway: Finks! (Ensemble Studio Theatre), Growing Up 70's starring Barry Williams (Luther).

National/European Tours: Smokey Joe’s Café starring Gladys Knight (Victor/Dance Capt.), Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Ensemble).

Regional: Elf: The Musical (Store Manager) Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Atkins), Avenue Q (Gary Coleman), Diva Diaries: The Musical [World Premiere] (Young Randee Jean), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Milwaukee Rep./Arkansas Rep), The Music Man, A Chorus Line, The Full Monty, Once On This Island, and many more.

Directing/Choreographer Credits: The Mountaintop, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Godspell, The Wiz, The Full Monty (Westchester Sandbox Theatre), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Emelin Theatre), Almost Connected: The Music Of Jimmy Webb, Legally Blonde, Oliver!, Hairspray! & Beautiful: The Musical.

Kenney served as the Producing Artistic Director of the Depot Theatre in Westport, NY for four years and is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association (AEA), Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG)

Kenney can also be seen behind the piano at the world famous Marie’s Crisis Piano bar (featured on the TVLand show “Younger.”) He’s has also led Marie’s Crisis style piano bar singalongs in London at “Overture’s”, Sydney at The Oxford Hotel, as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival and in Central Park as part of Darren Criss’ “Elsie Fest” and loves working with the best partner in the world...Adam Tilford.

ADAM Michael Tilford - is a composer, performer and educator based in New York City. His musical version of A Christmas Carol was nominated for Best New Musical at the NY Innovative Theatre Awards last year. He co-wrote three new songs for the indie film Big Easy Queens. Adam can be seen behind the piano at the world famous Marie’s Crisis Piano bar (featured on the TVLand show “Younger.”) He’s has also led Marie’s Crisis style piano bar singalongs in London at “Ovetures”, Sydney at The Oxford Hotel, as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival and in Central Park as part of Darren Criss’ “Elsie Fest”.

Adam has worked across the country in theatre education for more than 2 decades. His vocal students have appeared on Broadway/national tours of Kinky Boots, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Hairspray and others. Adam often teaches at the Long Island High School for the Arts and is on staff as an accompanist and musical director at AMDA in New York.

Brandon James Gwinn - (he/they) is a Drama League nominated and Richard Rodgers Award and Bistro Award winning composer-lyricist, performer, pianist and producer, and 2-time Winner of the Broadway World Award for Best Piano Bar Entertainer.

A LiveNation touring artist, Brandon opened for Trixie Mattel’s North American Tour and appears in MOVING PARTS on Netflix.

Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & NOT TOO LATE

Music producer: TWO BIRDS & ONE STONE (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, BOXX by Pandora Boxx, LOVE FOOL by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, PLACE & TIME, TL;DR: Thelma Louise Dyke Remix original cast recording.

Theatre: THE SEANCE MACHINE (The Tank, Obie-Award) TL;DR. THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writer’s Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O’Neill, NAMT), THE SPELL OF RED RIVER (NAMT grant recipient, University Commission) COTTON CANDY & COCAINE (Theatre C), THINGS WE DON’T SAY (Theo Ubique Chicago) MATCHMAKER MATCHMAKER, I’(M) Willing TO SETTLE (A.R.T., NYMF), SMALL TOWN STORY (Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group)

Residencies: Ars Nova, Dramatists Guild Fellow, Roundabout Space Jam, Catwalk. Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter, Local 802 AFM and ASCAP. MFA NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Represented by WME. www.brandonjamesgwinn.com @brandojamesmusic

Marie's Crisis Cafe is a West Village NYC fixture dating back to the late 1800's. Originally owned by Marie Dumont, the location is also the site of the death of Thomas Paine who authored the crisis papers sparking the American Revolution. Throughout its history Marie's has always prided itself on being a safe space for all, but particularly the gay community long before they were accepted members of society. Today Marie's welcomes people from all walks of life and from all over the world 7 days a week but never forgets its roots as a home for the LGBTQIA+ community!

