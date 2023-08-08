MAHO MAGIC BAR Comes to Melbourne Direct from Japan This September

Following sold-out seasons in Sydney, Adelaide and Darwin, MAHO MAGIC BAR is set to wow Melburnians when it speeds into the CBD like the Shinkansen on Thursday 14 September as part of City of Melbourne’sDusk till Dawn program. Tickets are now on sale via Click Here

Nestled in bustling Chinatown, MAHO MAGIC BAR will play host to a quintessential, neon-lit Tokyo night out, filled with mischief, mayhem, cocktails and laughter. Guests can order a drink from the bespoke bar menu before being bamboozled as the very best of Japan’s sleight-of-hand specialists perform exclusive magic shows at their table.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp shared her anticipation for the unique new addition to the city’s nightlife.



"Maho Magic Bar is the epitome of what our Dusk till Dawn Activation Grants are about – lighting up Melbourne’s streets after dark and giving Melburnians and visitors even more reason to enjoy the city’s night-time offerings," said Capp. "We’re looking forward to seeing Maho Magic Bar illuminate our Chinatown precinct – bringing waves of visitors to the area, boosting traffic and spend for local traders."

Created by immersive experience trailblazers Broad Encounters, the show boasts a superstar line-up of Japan’s best magicians including Shirayuri, the pin-up boy pioneer whose tricks come with a debonair storytelling twist; the charming Kaori Kitazawa delivering intricate kawaii illusions; Rika, a master prop manipulator who incorporates traditional Japanese fans and umbrellas, and enigmatic hypnotist Ryota. They are joined by master mixologist Jun Nakamura, bringing his own unique brand of bartending flair to the table.

Broad Encounters Creative Director Kirsten Siddle said, “I wanted to showcase Japan’s electric energy here in Australia and give audiences an experience unlike anything they have had before. Seeing close-up magic really does inspire awe. The sheer skill, finesse and charisma of these master magicians is intoxicating. People can indulge in the ultimate, hedonistic night out in Tokyo without even leaving Melbourne."

The bar menu features a carefully curated selection of premium Japanese libations including sake from three different regions, famed whiskies, shochu and rare spirits such as umeshu, a refreshing Japanese liqueur made from an infusion of sweet plums and green tea. Those with an adventurous spirit can order from the ‘Special Menu’, which offers a surprise magic trick that will be performed to the whole room.

MAHO MAGIC BAR is supported through the Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund – a $200 million partnership of the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne. MAHO MAGIC BAR is also supported by the Melbourne Chinatown Association.