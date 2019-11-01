LIFE IS LIKE A BUNCH OF PEAS Will Come to The Butterfly Club

Rachel Greenwood had nothing. Then she found a pea costume. Now she's a world-famous performance artist. Melbourne native Charlotte Righetti returns from New York City with a fistful of new characters, among them Greenwood, a madcap performance artist with little but that pea costume and a dream, fighting to keep it all together after the viral success of one of her first video projects.

In Charlotte Righetti's new cabaret-style show, Life is Like a Bunch of Peas, Greenwood, with the questionable assistance of Dr. Peter (Peter Green) and other innocent bystanders, withstands the highs and lows of being an "artist" in the echo chamber of the twenty-first century. The one-night only show will play November 16 at 5:30pm at The Butterfly Club.

Righetti, in her own words, conceived of Greenwood as a way to explore, "celebrity culture, relationships, addiction, and why girls with big knockers always got picked before

me in gym class." In addition to Greenwood, Righetti, who also wrote and directed the show, plays a French-accented, Pringle-eating, ukulele-playing pigeon, and Rev. Godforlyf, a sequin-wearing holy roller preacher, among other misfits.

Charlotte Righetti, a Melbourne native, is a recent graduate of the William Esper Studio in New York City. She will play Hortensio in the Melbourne Shakespreare Company's upcoming production of Taming of the Shrew. She has appeared at La Mama, The Owl and Cat, and hosts a regular cabaret night at Club Voltaire.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





