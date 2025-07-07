Joshua Russell, Emily Robinson and More to Lead Disney's TARZAN in Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been revealed for the upcoming production of TARZAN in Australia. This new Australian staging of TARZAN, is based on the hit Disney animated film, with iconic music & lyrics by Phil Collins. Expect all the song from the much-loved 1999 classic including Strangers Like Me, Son of Man, and You’ll Be In My Heart.

Joshua Russell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) leads the company in the title role of Tarzan, and making her principal debut as Jane Porter is Emily Robinson (Victorian College of Arts). The principal cast also includes Sarah Murr (Hadestown, & Juliet) as Kala, Joti Van Carlos Gore (Disney’s Frozen) as Kerchak, Trent Owers (Titaniqué) as Terk, Drew Holmes (Kinky Boots) as Professor Porter, and Nick Eynaud (Sweeney Todd) as the Clayton.

Swinging into the jungle are aerialists and ensemble members Simon Fairweather (Sister Act The Musical), Brittany Ford (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Josephine Lopes (West Side Story). Completing the ensemble are Callum Marshall, Sammy Allsop, Liimei Lim, Matilda Simmons, Adriana Pannuzzo, Emma Wilby, Nicholas Dugdale, Gabriel Marsilli, Arjun Tiwari, Ayril Borce, Patrick Friedlander, and Issy Fox. The role of Young Tarzan will be announced shortly.

Full cast list and roles can be found at tarzanstagemusical.com.au

With book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, at its core TARZAN is a story of identity, love, and the universal quest for connection. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions, the blockbuster musical has enjoyed international acclaim, with over 7 million tickets sold worldwide.

This new staging is presented by Green-Room Award Winning James Terry Collective, having recently won Production of the Year for Kinky Boots the Musical. TARZAN marks their second production this year, following the Tony-Award winning revival of The Boys in the Band written by Mart Crowley, its 50th Anniversary since its original staging in Australia.

Bringing TARZAN – The Stage Musical to life are Alister Smith (Director), Claire Healy (Musical Director), Michael Ralph (Choreographer), Matt Heyward (Assistant & Resident Director) and Issy Fox (Assistant Choreographer). Joining the creative team are Jacob Battista (Set Designer), Belinda Pardo (Costume Designer), Marcello Lo Ricco (Sound Designer), Declan O’Neil (Lighting Designer) and Nick Eynaud (Wigs, Hair & Make-up Designer).