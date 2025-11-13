Huon to Join Midnight Til Morning on Australian Tour

The tour kicks off on Thursday 20 November.
Midnight Til Morning have announced that local artist Huon will join them on their upcoming debut east coast tour, which kicks off on Thursday 20 November. Their first global tour has already taken them across North America with sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more. They will then head down under to perform for Australian audiences for the very first time, before continuing to the UK and Europe.
The world tour commenced one day after the release of their debut 7-track EP Afterglow. A seven-song collection, Afterglow captures Midnight Til Morning's sound, bringing together singles Bye and Navy Eyes, which introduced the band to a global audience, alongside fan-favourites Ghost of Us and Welcome to LA.
Since Midnight Til Morning’s debut in August, they’ve surpassed 12 million streams and expanded their U.S. and European tours, adding multiple second shows due to demand.
Joining Midnight Til Morning as special guest for the tour is Australian artist Huon, a 17-year-old singer-songwriter, born on Lord Howe Island and raised in a small village near Byron Bay. He’s building an international fanbase online by posting covers and snippets of his original songs, and through busking locally.
Thursday 20 November
Liberty Hall | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
moshtix.com.au
Saturday 22 November
The Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Sunday 23 November
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC
18+
moshtix.com.au
Midnight Til Morning Photo Credit: Billy Zammit
