HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne Extends Booking Through December With New Tickets Released Next Week

New tickets for the record-breaking theatrical event Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale to the general public at 9.00am on Thursday 29 April 2021, via the official website HarryPotterThePlay.com. The booking period will be extended, with tickets made available for performances up until and including Sunday 12 December 2021.

Last week producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Michael Cassel announced new cast members are now in rehearshals, ahead of their first performacnes with the company on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

Joining the company are: Green Room Award-winner Natasha Herbert as Dolores Umbridge, Torres Strait-Islander, former professional rugby league player and Wagadagam man Michael Bani as Bane, NIDA and VCA graduate Aisha Aidara making her professional debut as Rose Granger-Weasely and Melbourne-based actor Ben Walter who will assume the role of Albus Potter. Along with Gabriella Barbagallo, Luke Clayson, Axel Duffy, Katie-Jean Harding, Matt Holly, Abdul Muhaimin, Harrison Riley,Tom Russell and David Spencer.

The Australian production officially opened with a red carpet performance on Saturday 23 February 2019. Melbourne was the third city worldwide to welcome Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, after London and New York. It will unequivocally not play any other city in Australia.

The production marked its first birthday on Sunday 1 March 2020, with a special gala performance at Melbourne's Princess Theatre. In its first year an estimated 326,500 people saw the show, well surpassing any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.

The company is completed by Lucy Ansell, Alexander Artemov, Iopu Auva'a, Damien Avery, Jai Bacak, Bonnie Barlow, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Hannah Fredericksen, Helen Howard, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Monet Lewis, Kuda Mapeza, James O'Connell, David Ross Paterson, Naomi Rukavina, John Shearman, David Simes, Liam Smith, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Archie Thomson, Jessica Vickers and Mackenzie Vokes.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Both parts of the play are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.

Tickets from HarryPotterthePlay.com.