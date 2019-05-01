HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases 50,000 New Tickets

A new block of tickets for record-breaking theatrical event Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale to the general public at 11am this Tuesday May 7, 2019, via the official website HarryPotterThePlay.com. The booking period will be extended, with new tickets made available for performances up until and including Sunday March 22, 2020.

Melbourne is only the third city worldwide to welcome the play- the first in the southern hemisphere and the only city in the region that will host the universally acclaimed production.

Those wishing to purchase tickets in the new release are encouraged to visit the website and join the 'Virtual Waiting Room' at any time between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM AEST on May 7. When tickets are released at 11:00 AM AEST, everyone in the 'Virtual Waiting Room' will be randomly assigned a place in the queue for the opportunity to purchase tickets. The randomisation of the queue allows the purchase of tickets to be as fair as possible and provides protection against bots. These tickets will not require an Access Code to purchase.



The Australian production officially opened with a magical red carpet gala performance on Saturday February 23, 2019 and features Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as his wife Ginny Potter and Sean Rees-Wemyss as their son Albus Potter; Gyton Grantley as Ron Weasley, Paula Arundell as Hermione Grangerand Manali Datar as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy and William McKenna as his son Scorpius Malfoy.



The company of 42 performers also includes Iopu Auva'a, Damien Avery, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Sienna Conti, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Mark Dickinson, Lyndall Grant, Ruby Hall, George Henare, Alfie Hughes, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Madeleine Jones, Ezra Justin, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Kuda Mapeza, Kirsty Marillier, Cle Morgan, James O'Connell, David Ross Paterson, Archie Pitcher, Zakaria Rahhali, John Shearman, David Simes, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Sasha Turinui, Jessica Vickers and Hannah Waterman.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Both parts of the play are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.



While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



Receiving worldwide acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history. It has collected 24 major theatre awards in the U.K and 25 in the U.S. It continues to play in London, where it made its world premiere in July 2016 winning a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards including Best New Play and Best Director; and in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018, winning six Tony Awards, one of which was for Best Play.



Upcoming productions include a U.S. West Coast premiere in San Francisco later this year and the first foreign language production in Hamburg in early 2020.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan and Australian casting by Janine Snape. Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You