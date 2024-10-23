Cast Set For AND THEN THERE WERE NONE in Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of the ew production of Agatha Christie’s best-selling crime novel of all time, And Then There Were None, have been revealed and includes Nicholas Hammond, Anthony Phelan, Christen O’Leary and more. The production opens at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre in February 2025 and Theatre Royal Sydney from May 2025.

The cast features Jack Bannister as Anthony Marston, Brendan Ewing as Rogers Jennifer Flowers as Emily Brent, Nicholas Hammond as General Mackenzie, Christen O’Leary as Mrs. Rogers, Chris Parker as Fred Narracott and Anthony Phelan as Sir Lawrence Wargrave. Further casting announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Ten people are lured to a solitary mansion on an island off the English coast, when a storm cuts them off from the mainland. The true reason for their presence on the island soon becomes horribly clear. The book is considered one of the greatest edge-of-your-seat thrillers Agatha Christie ever wrote.

First adapted for the stage in 1943, this new production, from producers of the hugely successful Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, is directed by Australian theatrical icon Robyn Nevin (The Mousetrap) and is a gorgeously grim thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Director Robyn Nevin AO is one of the most prominent and prolific artistic figures Australia has produced. As a director, she has run two state theatre companies and directed Cate Blanchett in Hedda Gabler which toured to New York in 2006. As an actress, Robyn has played leading roles for all of Australia’s major theatre companies since the early sixties, appearing also in London’s West End and in the US, including Carnegie Hall in New York.

Her many memorable roles include Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, Miss Docker in A Cheery Soul, Maria Callas in Masterclass, Hecuba in Barrie Kosky’s Women Of Troy, Mary Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night, with William Hurt, Didion’s one-woman play The Year Of Magical Thinking, Lally Katz’s Neighbourhood Watch at Belvoir Theatre, Emma in Neil Armfield’s celebrated production of Summer Of The Seventeenth Doll also for Belvoir, Queen Lear in Queen Lear at Melbourne Theatre Company, Mrs Venables in Suddenly Last Summer for the Sydney Theatre Company at the Sydney Opera House, Kate in All My Sons and The Fool in STC’s LEAR with Geoffrey Rush. In 2016 Robyn played Mrs Higgins in Julie Andrews’ acclaimed production of My Fair Lady, which toured Australia. In 2020 she played in the widely acclaimed A German Life, a one-woman play by Christopher Hampton, produced by Crossroads Live and directed by Neil Armfield for his Adelaide Festival.

With over 100 million copies sold, And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie has been translated into multiple languages and adapted for film and television many times and is the best-selling crime novel of all time. In 2015 And Then There Were None was voted the World's Favourite Agatha Christie story in a global vote which saw fans from over 100 countries vote.

