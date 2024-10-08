Wit Incorporated Presents FIRST LOVE IS THE REVOLUTION By Rita Kalnejais

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wit Incorporated present FIRST LOVE IS THE REVOLUTION by Rita Kalnejais, directed by Emma Drysdale, running 7-16 November, 2024 at Bluestone Church Arts Space.

This November, Wit Incorporated makes a blood-splattered return to Bluestone Church Arts Space in Melbourne's West with First Love is the Revolution. VCA grad Rita Kalnejais (BC, Babyteeth) writes a viciously funny and unforgettable play exploring first love, complicated families and an ever-oppressive society.

Despite their killer instincts, a misfit teenager and a young fox fall in love and everything from morals to destiny is tested in this whirlwind romance. Comedic and scarily relatable, First Love is the Revolution is a zany portrait of finding shelter in others when chaos surrounds you.

"We are so excited to share this exceptional play with Melbourne's theatre community. We are all obsessed with Rita Kalnejais' writing, and bringing this story to life is going to be a riveting challenge. Foxes, chickens, love, violence, sex, grief; strap in for a ride like no other. Written ten years ago, but more relatable now than ever, this play highlights the best and the worst in all of us. The more we ostracize, the more we spread hate. And a Revolution will come. ", Director Emma Drysdale said.

Bringing together a remarkable, diverse team of creatives, First Love is the Revolution runs from the 7th to the 16th of November including a Relaxed and Auslan Interpreted show on Saturday the 16th at 3pm. With tickets now selling, this riveting Australian play is to be a highlight on the end-of-year Arts calendar.

A vibrant and inclusive professional theatre community, Wit Incorporated champions diverse and engaging work that inspires artists and audiences alike. Operating out of Melbourne's West, and recently celebrating their 10th Year Anniversary, Wit have produced over 20 seasons, run holiday and children's programs, Sunday Artist Development Workshops for adults, and are continually working towards greater accessibility with their shows and events.

Since 2020 the company has also been the City of Maribyrnong Triennial Arts Partner. This season is proudly supported by the Maribyrnong City Council, Hop Nation Brewing Co., and Jen Pfeiffer Wine.

