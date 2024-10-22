Critical Role Will Host 10-Year Anniversary Live Shows in Sydney and Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critical Role, a leader in innovative storytelling, along with Frontier Touringand AEG Presents, has announced their 2025 slate of live shows – including their debut live shows in Australia, revealing two arena dates for Sydney and Melbourne next June.

2025 marks Critical Role’s ten-year anniversary and a perfect time to connect even deeper with Critters across the world through live, in-person events. Critical Role started as a group of nerdy voice actor friends playing a tabletop game and has since evolved into one of the fastest growing media companies dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination. Today also saw the announcement of US shows in Chicago, Indianapolis, and New York City.

“Embarking on a global journey to bring Critical Role to the stage in brand new cities with our ragtag group of adventurers is nothing short of a dream,” said Marisha Ray, Co-founder and Creative Director at Critical Role. “Let alone during our tenth year of telling stories together; I couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate!”

Each live show will be a standalone event, with the Australian shows having some loose narrative connection, weaving new stories within the world of Exandria with the founding cast of Critical Role including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O’Brien. Party members from two separate Critical Role campaigns – played by the founding members – will join forces as they fight a common threat, threaded together by Game Master, Matthew Mercer. Comedian and musician Tom Cardy will emcee both events in Sydney and Melbourne. Two cities, one overarching story, familiar faces in new combinations await!

Sydney fans will experience Critical Role live at ICC Sydney Theatre on Thursday 19 June, followed by Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, on Wednesday 25 June.

“We’re excited to partner with Critical Role for their much anticipated first live dates in Australia, with two arena shows in Sydney and Melbourne,” said Dion Brant, CEO of Frontier Touring. “Aussie Critters are going to be blown away, and we’re thrilled to be working with the Critical Role team and AEG to help bring it to life for fans down under.”

“After the smash success of the Mighty Nein Reunion show at the OVO Arena Wembley in London in October 2023, AEG Presents couldn’t be happier to be working with Critical Role to bring these shows to life and to give Critters the chance to experience Critical Role Live,” said Eliza-Jane Oliver, Promoter at AEG Presents.

Tickets will go on sale Monday 4 November (9am local time Sydney; 10am local time Melbourne) via frontiertouring.com/criticalrole. Frontier Members can get early access via the Frontier Presale, which starts Friday 1 November (12pm local time Sydney; 1pm local time Melbourne). See the website for full details.

Critical Role will announce more exciting activations tied to its 10-Year Anniversary in the coming months. Follow Critical Role on TikTok at @CriticalRole and on Instagram at @Critical_Role to stay up to date on these anticipated announcements.

