Christine Anu & More to Star in Australian Production of HADESTOWN

One of Australia's most popular performers Christine Anu will lead a dynamic cast of multi-talented opera and musical theatre performers in the Broadway smash-hit musical Hadestown when it premieres in Sydney in February next year.

Playing the role of narrator Hermes, Anu will be joined on stage by rising star Abigail Adriano as Eurydice, who wowed audiences last year as Kim in Miss Saigon, Noah Mullins as Orpheus, (West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles), Opera Australia favourite Adrian Tamburini as Hades and Elenoa Rokobaro as Persephone (Caroline or Change, tick, tick…BOOM!).

Sarah Murr, Jennifer Trijo and Imani Williams will feature as the Fates with the cast also to include Eliza Soriano, Afua Adjei, Sam Richardson, Iosefa Laga'aia, Devon Braithwaite, Molly Bugeja, Jessie Monk, Jack Lyall and Joshua Kobeck.

Two of the cast – Eliza Soriano and Joshua Kobeck - were discovered amongst the thousands of auditionees at the Open Call Auditions, held earlier in February in Sydney and Melbourne, marking their professional musical theatre debuts.

A multi-ARIA award winner, Christine is renowned for her APRA AMCOS Award-winning song My Island Home and her platinum album Stylin' Up. Her acclaimed three-decade career spans across all forms of media including music, theatre, dance, film, television, radio, children's entertainment, and one of the most in-demand keynote speakers.

Christine's broad range of achievements include platinum-selling solo albums, acting in Hollywood blockbusters such as Moulin Rouge and The Matrix - Reloaded, performing in the hit sell-out musicals Rent and Little Shop of Horrors and roles in high-profile TV shows The Alice and Outland.

Seen by three million, streamed by over 350 million and adored by fans all around the world, singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's acclaimed musical phenomenon, Hadestown, currently playing on Broadway, the West End and Korea, will make its Australian premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney in February 2025.

Presented by Opera Australia and JONES Theatrical Group, Hadestown won eight Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2019, including Best Score and Best Director and continues to play to packed houses five years later.

Originating as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theatre project, along with her artistic collaborator, Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown was transformed into a genre-defying musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the sweeping ancient tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. The hit musical also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by this vibrant ensemble of some of Australia's finest actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown is set to deliver a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience and invites audiences to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown is supported by the NSW Government, via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Theatre Royal Sydney

From February 2025

Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne

From May 2025

Music, Lyrics and Book by Anaïs Mitchell

Developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin

Hadestown is produced on Broadway by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

For further information and to sign up to be the first to find out what is going down in Hadestown, visit www.hadestown.com.au

