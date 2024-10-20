Australian TV Star Erik Thomson to Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Festive Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers GWB Entertainment have announced that Erik Thomson, one of Australia's most loved stars across film, television and theatre, will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol – Melbourne's new festive tradition.

Erik will next be seen in Timothy David Piper's upcoming feature Kangaroo Island that will have its world premiere at the 2024 Adelaide Film Festival. He recently starred in and produced the acclaimed ABC TV series Aftertaste as an internationally renowned yet volatile celebrity chef whose spectacular fall from grace sees him return to his home town in the Adelaide Hills, and featured in series including Critical Incident, C*A*U*G*H*T and Black Snow, all for Stan.

He also appeared in Robert Connolly's feature film Blueback alongside Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana, How To Please A Woman opposite Sally Phillips, James Ashcroft's acclaimed feature thriller Coming Home In The Dark, which screened at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and Roderick Mackay's The Furnace, which received critical acclaim at its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Erik is, of course, well known for his role as the head of the Rafter family in Australia's top rating TV drama Packed to the Rafters. He won the AFI Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for his role in the film Somersault, and the Silver Logie in 2016 for his performance in Network Seven's 800 Words, as well as for All Saints in 2003. He has been nominated a further eight times for the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor Award.

His theatre credits include the sold-out season of MTC's The Speechmaker, The Splinter for the Sydney Theatre Company, and Julius Caesar, Twelve Angry Men, All My Sons and Angels In America for the Auckland Theatre Company, and most recently, The Puzzle for State Theatre Company South Australia.

"I am excited and truly honoured to be joining this beloved and internationally renowned production of The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol. Charles Dickens' masterful take on the essence of Christmas and its celebration of joy and connection, told through the redemption of the infamous tight-fisted debt collector Ebenezer Scrooge, is still as pertinent today as it was in the 19th century,” said Thomson.

Thomson will join stage and screen actor Alison Whyte, fresh from starring alongside Anthony LaPaglia in the much-lauded Death of A Salesman, as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Tim Wright – who recently played Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day the Musical and Bill Austen in Mamma Mia! – as Bob Cratchit; Tony Cogin (who featured in this year's productions of The Mousetrap and Frankenstein) in the dual roles of Marley and Father; Felix Star, who featured in the mini series Molly alongside Samuel Johnston, as Young Ebenezer; and Kaori Maeda-Judge, who starred as Meg in Little Women and Bertha in Hello Girls at Hayes Theatre this year, as Jess.

Returning cast include Aisha Adara as Little Fan, also recently seen in Death of A Salesman; Kaya Byrne as Fred, direct from A Streetcar Named Desire at MTC and Groundhog Day the Musical; Sarah Morrison as Belle, currently performing in the international tour of Miss Saigon; Stephanie Lambourn as Mrs Cratchit; Samantha Morley as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Grant Piro as Fezziwig; Cameron Taylor as Nicholas; Benjamin Colley as George; and Jack Van Staveren and Jasmine Vaughns as swings.

Winner of five Tony Awards, the smash-hit Old Vic production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic is conceived and directed by Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), audiences are welcomed into an immersive experience, brimming with music and merriment.

Filling the Comedy Theatre to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment, there's no better way for families to get into the holiday spirit than immersing themselves in this classic story of greed, love and redemption. After premiering at London's The Old Vic in 2017, A Christmas Carol has become a much-loved festive staple over the past seven seasons.

The role of Scrooge has been performed by a raft of celebrated actors including Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paterson Joseph (Vigil), Owen Teale (Games of Thrones, Line of Duty) and Christopher Eccleston (Accused, The Leftovers). This year will see John Simm (Life on Mars, Grace) in the role.

With scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker and movement by Lizzi Gee, A Christmas Carol is a festive delight.

A Christmas Carol will play for a strictly limited festive season at the Comedy Theatre from 22 November 2024, with tickets now on sale at christmascarolaustralia.com.au.

