The Music of Joe Hisaishi Comes to Melbourne

From Studio Ghibli classics My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Spirited Away to more than 100 works for the screen and concert hall, Joe Hisaishi is one of the most prolific and beloved composers worldwide.

With a career featuring legendary collaborations with director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, multi-award-winning scores for films, TV and the concert hall, Joe Hisaishi’s music has been the soundtrack to people’s lives for decades.

In a specially conceived new concert event, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra led by Nicholas Buc, with fellow Art of the Score podcasters Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding, return to Hamer Hall with special guest pianist Aura Go, to guide you through the musical world of Hisashi in a love letter to Japan’s great Maestro.

Featuring music from My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away, rarely heard pieces from films by directors Nobuhiko Obayashi and Takeshi Kitano; Water Traveller and Kikujiro, alongside concert works DA.MA.SHI.E and World Dreams, this will be a unique and unforgettable concert experience celebrating one of the world’s most important modern composers.

Art of the Score co-host Andrew Pogson says the concert experience will be elevated with musical insights. “Although this is a concert first and foremost, Dan, Nicholas and I will guide the audience through the career and brilliance of Joe Hisaishi’s music via brief introductions to each suite, along with theatrically presented musical demonstrations of various aspects of the composer’s style, all performed live by the orchestra.”

“In other words, the concert is not a straight, traditional concert – more of a love letter to a great composer and a chance for the audience to discover the magic behind the music they love.”

Melbourne-based podcast Art of the Score explores, demystifies and celebrates some of the greatest soundtracks of all time from the world of film, TV and video games. The hosting team – each passionate film and music lovers - review a soundtrack they love, break down its main themes, explore what makes the score tick and hopefully impart their love of the world of soundtracks.

Following the overwhelming success of Art of the Score collaborations with the MSO to present the music of Hans Zimmer in 2023, and John Williams - Sounds of Cinema, The Music of Joe Hisaishi is a not to be missed musical experience that is guaranteed to sell fast!

**Note: This concert does not feature Joe Hisaishi in person.

