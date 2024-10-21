THE THREE LITTLE PIGS Comes to AG Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New commercial musical theatre company AG Theatre will launch their first season with a new production of The Three Little Pigs, playing at the historic 783-seat National Theatre Melbourne from 18 December.

The 50-minute children’s musical is written by Stiles & Drewe, the Olivier Award winning minds behind Mary Poppins, Honk! and Peter Pan - A Musical Adventure. Tickets for The Three Little Pigs are selling fast via AG Theatre.

“We are thrilled that our 'very curly musical tail,’ The Three Little Pigs, is coming to Melbourne in an all-new Australian production by AG Theatre. It was actually an Australian writer of folklore, Joseph Jacobs (1854-1916), who is credited with making the story popular, though it first appeared in print in the UK in a book, Nursery Rhymes of England, in 1886. The story has had a universal appeal to children for nearly 140 years,” says Anthony Drewe.

The Three Little Pigs delivers a charming and witty retelling of the classic tale, with an enchanting storyline and catchy, upbeat, and memorable songs.

The children’s musical is directed by WAAPA musical theatre graduate Tahra Cannon, who recently received rave reviews for her production of A Chorus Line, with Andrew Gyopar’s independent theatre company Theatrical. She is thrilled to be making her commercial theatre directing debut with The Three Little Pigs.

“This musical will leave kids howling with laughter, squealing like little piglets, and enchanted with what could potentially be their first live theatre experience. Three Little Pigs will invite audiences of all ages to sing, laugh, and reflect on the value of connection. Expect to walk away from the theatre singing “Three Little Pigs” all the way home!” says Tahra.

“The adventure begins when Mother Pig feels the sty is getting a bit cramped and that it is time for her piglets to go out into the ‘pig wide world’. It is not long before the Big Bad Wolf is on their trail, and despite his protestations that he is ‘neither big, nor bad, but just a bit misunderstood,’ it is very clear that he has been watching Masterchef Australia and has a particular pork dish in mind,” says Anthony Drewe.

Starring in the musical is Isabelle Davis (Share House: The Musical), newcomer Ben Hamilton, Zak Vasiliou (Weird Al Piano Bar), Tristan Sicari (Theatrical’s Dogfight), Tayla Thomas (The Sound of Music, finalist on The Voice Australia), and Jake Lonergan (Network Ten’s Thank God You’re Here).

The creative team and company behind The Three Little Pigs are dedicated theatre practitioners who have worked on productions large and small, near and far, from Walt Disney’s Imagineering in France to Melbourne Shakespeare Company.

AG Theatre will stage puppet-filled adults only comedy Avenue Q at The National Theatre Melbourne. Opening on 21 February 2025, Avenue Q will be directed by Pip Mushin (Midnight, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Evita).

AG Theatre leverages the success of Andrew Gyopar’s independent theatre company Theatrical, which has received widespread acclaim and sell-out shows for productions of crowd pleasing musicals such as The Sound of Music, Freaky Friday and The Boy From Oz. Theatrical will stage Legally Blonde The Musical at The National Theatre in July 2025.

AG Theatre is committed to producing high-quality, innovative and accessible musical theatre with adult tickets for The Three Little Pigs starting at $39.

By bringing fresh and thought-provoking productions to the stage, the company aims to nurture local talent and provide audiences with unforgettable theatrical experiences.

