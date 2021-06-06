HAMILTON Will Open in Melbourne in March 2022

The producers of HAMILTON have today officially confirmed that the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical will play in Melbourne, at Her Majesty's Theatre from 16 March 2022.

Tickets for the Melbourne season will go on sale Monday 19 July 2021, with pre-sale tickets available to Telstra Plus members from 10am, Thursday 24 June.

Tickets for the Sydney season are currently on sale through to 19 December 2021, only via Ticketmaster.com.au.

The Australian production premiered in Sydney on Saturday 27 March with Jason Arrow leading the company as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.

HAMILTON's original US producer Jeffrey Seller said of the announcement:

"I am grateful that so many Australians have embraced HAMILTON since its Sydney premiere in March. The entire creative team and I are thrilled that HAMILTON will call Melbourne home next year, and for more audiences to experience the talents of this inspiring company."

Australian Producer Michael Cassel added:

"We have been blown away by the sheer excitement and support from fans following the speculation of a Melbourne season a few weeks ago. Australians have certainly rallied behind this production as it continues to enjoy full houses and standing ovations every night. We can't wait for Melburnians to see it next year at the beautiful Her Majesty's Theatre."

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

A filmed version of the original Broadway cast was released on Disney+ on 3 July 2020.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.