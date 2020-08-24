Francesca Hiew Interviews Berlin Boy Streaming This Weekend

Francesca took the opportunity to interview her idol for ASQ Live at Ukaria which will go live this Sunday August 30 at 3pm.

Francesca Hiew, (violin 2 Australian String Quartet) bumped into Hans, International Superstar, Berlin Boy Wonder recently at Adelaide's newly renovated Her Majesty's Theatre.

They chatted about everything from Bach to schnitzel as part of the webisode, shared their mutual love of German musicians, Hans mentioned what he thought Bach would order if he visited The Exeter and his views on Handorf.

During this Sunday's webisode, hosted by Johanna Allen ASQ will perform The Disonance quartet by Mozart.

ASQ Live at Ukaria webisodes stream live every Sunday at 3pm until 20 September, celebrating life through art, culture and music, set against a backdrop of the stunning Adelaide Hills. Subscription to the whole series for $40 www.asq.com.au

