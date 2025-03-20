David Gray Adds New Australian Dates to 'Past & Present Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional shows have been added in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for David Gray’s Past & Present Tour of Australia this November. The second and final shows in each market are Monday 10 November at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Thursday 13 November at Sydney’s State Theatre, and Sunday 16 November at QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane. Tickets to the original dates and new shows are on sale Thursday 20 March (2pm local time).

Gray’s return follows the January 2025 release of his latest critically acclaimed and 13th studio album, Dear Life. Gray’s last tour of Australia was the massive White Ladder Anniversary Tour, which saw him perform to sold-out arenas in 2022. ​

Fans can expect an unforgettable live experience this November, as Gray brings his newest album to the stage for the very first time while also diving deep into his rich catalogue – a magical, two hour live show filled with beloved classics such as ‘My Oh My’, ‘Babylon’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Sail Away’ and many more. ​

Gray is a multi-million selling arena artist who made one of the bestselling British albums of the 21st century, the blockbuster White Ladder, which pushed his intense and passionate blend of acoustics and electronica into the pop spotlight. Whilst huge stars from Adele to Hozier to Ed SHeeran have acknowledged Gray’s profound impact and influence, Gray himself has continued to plough his own furrow, relentlessly seeking out a purity of expression. Dear Life is a big statement, the work of a driven man obsessively focussed on a personal artistic journey. ​

David Gray + special guest TBA ​AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tuesday 4 November

​Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

​ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 November

​Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

​ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 9 November

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 10 November

​NEW SHOW!

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 12 November

​State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 13 November

​NEW SHOW!

​State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 15 November

​Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD ​

​qpac.com.au

Sunday 16 November

​NEW SHOW!

​Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD ​

​qpac.com.au

