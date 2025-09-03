DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, the performance adventure based on Dav Pilkey’s worldwide bestselling book series, returns to Melbourne these September school holidays for 10 performances from 30 September - 4 October 2025 at the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne.



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, which has had sell-out seasons across Australia, follows the chronicles of a canine superhero, who loves to fight crime … and chew on the furniture.



While trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?



This epic musical adventure features the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey’s beloved characters, in a colourful live adaptation featuring an original book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Emmy-winning writer of the PBS show Peg Cat) and music by Brad Alexander (See Rock City & Other Destinations), with orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler.



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL had a previous off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2019 and has thrilled audiences across Australia including a run at Sydney Opera House. This season will be its first on the Arts Centre Melbourne stage.



Arts Centre Melbourne’s season features an Auslan Interpreted performance on Thursday 2 October and a Relaxed Performance on Saturday 4 October.



"It is always such a pleasure staging much-loved book adaptations in our Families and Children’s program, and celebrating the stories and superheroes—like Dog Man—that help children fall in love with reading.



This season, we’re proud to include an Auslan-interpreted show and a dedicated Relaxed Performance, specially designed for families and children who may benefit from a sensory-adapted experience. It’s all part of our commitment to ensuring everyone can experience the joy and wonder of the performing arts!” said Mary Harvey, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Creative Producer, Families & Children.



Relaxed Performances are for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. At Arts Centre Melbourne we focus on adapting the environment and performance, as well as preparing the audience by developing pre-show resources such as a Visual Story.



For DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Relaxed Performance, the house lights will remain on at a dim level, the theatre doors will stay open, and we may make minor changes to some sensory elements, such as reducing bright light and loud sound. A quiet area will be available in the foyer for those needing to take a break. The atmosphere is non-judgmental: we embrace noisy enthusiasm and it’s okay to move during the performance. Audience members are welcome to bring in and use their own headphones, sunglasses and stimming devices/fidget toys.