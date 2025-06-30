BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL Will Depart Australia in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL must leave Australia on 11 September, after the exclusive Melbourne season opened in May. The final performances are now on sale.

This is the last chance for Australians to witness the phenomenon before it departs the country in September. The production will tour to Abu Dhabi in November 2025, and Singapore in January 2026.

Speaking about the show closing in Australia, Eddie Perfect said, “Playing the role of Beetlejuice on stage at the Regent Theatre in my hometown of Melbourne has been one of the highlights of my life. Our strange and unusual show about death (and life) has resonated with Australian audiences far beyond my wildest dreams. I’m sad to be saying farewell to the role in September, but I know that Andy Karl, along with our incredible covers James Haxby, Daniel Raso, and Andy Conaghan will put a unique and hilarious stamp on the role of Beetlejuice. Until then, I’m excited to continue performing this wild and hilarious show of which I am so proud, and I hope to see you at the beautiful Regent Theatre.”

As a Melbourne exclusive, the production stars Eddie Perfect as Beetlejuice, who also wrote the show’s music & lyrics. Joining him are theatre royalty Karis Oka (SIX, Fangirls) as Lydia Deetz, Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Matilda) as Barbara, Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane, The Torrents) as Adam, Erin Clare (9 to 5, Tell Me on a Sunday) as Delia and Tom Wren (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Winners and Losers) as Charles, Angelique Cassimatis as Miss Argentina, Andy Conaghan as Otho, Adam Lyon as Maxie Dean, Noni McCallum as Maxine/Juno and Rebecca Ordiz as Girl Scout., The company is completed by Kerrie Anne Greenland, James Haxby, Fiorella Bamba, Kelsi Boyden, Louis Fontaine, Sara Haruta, Brady Kitchingham, Noah Missell, Daniel Raso, Callum Ryan, Taylor Scanlan, Rose Shannon-Duhigg, and William Tukia-Edwards.



The who’s who of Melbourne have soaked up the “hilarious horror and demented joy” (Limelight). Those spotted in the foyer include Angourie Rice (Mean Girls), comedian and composer Tim Minchin, Heartbreak High stars Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, and James Majoos, Eddie Perfect’s Offspring co-star Kat Stewart, actor Max McKenna, singers Clare Bowditch and Aydan Calafiore, and media personalities Melanie Bracewell, Peter Helliar, Rove McManus, Rob Mills, Em Rusciano, Smallzy, Alan Brough, Zan Rowe, Todd Woodbridge, Sam Pang, and Celia Pacquola.

