BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL Will Depart Australia in September

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL must leave Australia on 11 September, after the exclusive Melbourne season opened in May. The final performances are now on sale.
This is the last chance for Australians to witness the phenomenon before it departs the country in September. The production will tour to Abu Dhabi in November 2025, and Singapore in January 2026.
Speaking about the show closing in Australia, Eddie Perfect said, “Playing the role of Beetlejuice on stage at the Regent Theatre in my hometown of Melbourne has been one of the highlights of my life. Our strange and unusual show about death (and life) has resonated with Australian audiences far beyond my wildest dreams. I’m sad to be saying farewell to the role in September, but I know that Andy Karl, along with our incredible covers James Haxby, Daniel Raso, and Andy Conaghan will put a unique and hilarious stamp on the role of Beetlejuice. Until then, I’m excited to continue performing this wild and hilarious show of which I am so proud, and I hope to see you at the beautiful Regent Theatre.”
As a Melbourne exclusive, the production stars Eddie Perfect as Beetlejuice, who also wrote the show’s music & lyrics. Joining him are theatre royalty Karis Oka (SIX, Fangirls) as Lydia Deetz, Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Matilda) as Barbara, Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane, The Torrents) as Adam, Erin Clare (9 to 5, Tell Me on a Sunday) as Delia and Tom Wren (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Winners and Losers) as Charles, Angelique Cassimatis as Miss Argentina, Andy Conaghan as Otho, Adam Lyon as Maxie Dean, Noni McCallum as Maxine/Juno and Rebecca Ordiz as Girl Scout., The company is completed by Kerrie Anne Greenland, James Haxby, Fiorella Bamba, Kelsi Boyden, Louis Fontaine, Sara Haruta, Brady Kitchingham, Noah Missell, Daniel Raso, Callum Ryan, Taylor Scanlan, Rose Shannon-Duhigg, and William Tukia-Edwards.
The who’s who of Melbourne have soaked up the “hilarious horror and demented joy” (Limelight). Those spotted in the foyer include Angourie Rice (Mean Girls), comedian and composer Tim Minchin, Heartbreak High stars Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, and James Majoos, Eddie Perfect’s Offspring co-star Kat Stewart, actor Max McKenna, singers Clare Bowditch and Aydan Calafiore, and media personalities Melanie Bracewell, Peter Helliar, Rove McManus, Rob Mills, Em Rusciano, Smallzy, Alan Brough, Zan Rowe, Todd Woodbridge, Sam Pang, and Celia Pacquola.
Brought to Australia by Michael Cassel Group, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and Langley Park Productions, BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is now playing at the Regent Theatre and must close 11 September.
It’s showtime, folks! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL, Broadway's musical comedy that is filled with “infectious mayhem” (The Age), is more reckless, more irreverent and, frankly, more repellent than ever! Based on Tim Burton’s wonderfully demented film, BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium. But under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton), make-up design by Joe Dulude II (Wicked), dance arrangements by David Dabbon and music producing by Matt Stine.
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton.
