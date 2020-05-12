The Australian String Quartet (ASQ) invites the public to contribute to its Encore project (until 1 June 2020) with a crowdfunding campaign to ensure that more local composers can be commissioned.

The project aims to raise $25,000 to commission the composers, with the initial $5000 raised being matched by the Australian Cultural Fund to kickstart the project.

The aim of ASQ Encore is to commission ten Australian composers to write miniatures (works of approximately 3 minutes in length) for string quartet, which will be performed live around the country and recorded for world-wide distribution.

Funds raised will go directly to the composers for the works to be written and recorded this year, with generous support already secured through the Robert Salzer Foundation.

Victorians David Paterson and Kate Neal are the first two composers commissioned to contribute new works to the canon.

"It will be fantastic to write for the Australian String Quartet - I'm really looking forward to it - a great honour, such terrific players" Kate Neal

"I'm indebted to the ASQ for their generosity and support. My role as a composer is meaningless without their hard work and advocacy. As with good conversation, one must strive to present something worthy of people's attention because there is no greater crime than being boring." David Paterson

"We're passionate about championing the work of Australian composers and now more than ever it's important that we find ways to continue raising support for new music." ASQ Chief Executive Angelina Zucco.

"The string quartet canon is crying out for more shorter works. From performance encores to digital broadcasting and future collaborations - we're looking for new ways to broaden the reach of Australian music" Francesca Hiew, violin

"There's never been a better time to invest in the future of Australian culture and with matched funding support from the Australian Cultural Fund." Sharon Grigoryan, cello

"A suite of pocket-sized contemporary string quartets by Australian composers will turn heads and move hearts long after the dust has settled on this season of global hibernation." Dale Barltrop, violin





