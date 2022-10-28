Austen Con Returns to Abbotsford Convent Next Month

24 Carrot Productions has announced the return of the fifth annual Austen Con - a much-loved celebration and exploration of all things Jane Austen for Austen and regency period fan alike in both a live and online format. Running at the majestic Abbotsford Convent in Collingwood on Saturday 5th November 2022, this year's ticket holders can partake in activities that range from crafting, a meeting with agony aunts, regency games and dancing, an escape room, robust discussion panels and regency fashion shows.

One of England's most beloved novelists, Jane Austen was born in 1775 and wrote from a young age, initially to amuse her family. Her six major novels, of which Pride and Prejudice is probably the best known, are set amongst the British landed gentry and lauded worldwide for their wit, romance, and social commentary. In 2022, whether it's the new Persuasion adaptation or Bridgerton people still can't seem to get enough of Jane Austen's world of dances and drawing rooms.

Artistic Director, and writer Sharmini Kumar says, "We love the opportunity that Austen Con gives us to cater for all kinds of fans - people who want more information as well as people who want to jump in and experience as much as possible. We really believe that Austen can be for a diverse audience, and we're keen to explore how her work is still relevant. It's been so fun to take elements of the past and bring them into a more inclusive present."

24 Carrot Productions is a company that aims to promote historically marginalised perspectives. Formed by theatre and filmmaker Sharmini Kumar with a view to re-imagine and re-invigorate our most loved classics for contemporary audiences, 24 Carrot Productions has been creating new works since 2011. Past productions include 2 Gentlemen, The Complete Works of Shakespeare, The Importance of Being Ernest, The Regina Monologues, Shakespeare in Therapy, The Margins of Persuasion, Sense and Sensibility and of course Austen Con.

Tickets available for purchase at https://www.24carrotproductions.com/