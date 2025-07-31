Alex Warren Confirms Medium Build as Special Guest for Sold-Out Australian Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American singer-songwriter Medium Build will serve as a special guest on Alex Warren’s upcoming Australian tour, which kicks off next month. Following presale ticket demand, Warren previously updated venues and added new dates for the tour, which will now see him perform 6 sold-out shows. Warren recently wrapped the first leg of his Cheaper Than Therapy Tour, hitting major cities across Europe and North America.

Warren recently made history in Australia with his single ‘Ordinary’ spending 17 weeks at #1 on the ARIA singles chart, the longest run of all time by an international artist. The track is 3x platinum locally and has accumulated over 1 billion global streams to date.

Warren's new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, was released this month. His second full-length features all the songs on You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), released last year, alongside 11 entirely new tracks. Amongst these new tracks are ‘Ordinary,’ ‘Bloodline (with Jelly Roll)’, and ‘On My Mind (with ROSÉ)’.

Singer-songwriter Nick Carpenter- the voice of Medium Build- was most recently in Australia in February for a run of headline dates and as support for Role Model’s sold-out tour. Medium Build’s critically acclaimed 2024 debut full-length album, Country, continues to see extensive praise from NPR Music, People, Billboard, NME, and many more. Most recently, Medium Build released a new single ‘Drug Dealer’, a song “about the universal loneliness that all of us share”. ‘Drug Dealer’ follows the recent release of Carpenter’s takeaways EP (out now via Universal Music Australia), which reimagines three songs from the early chapter of his career, featuring one track each from his self-released albums ‘softboy’, ‘roughboy’ and ‘Wild’.

With Alex Warren’s shows all sold out, Medium Build fans will have a chance to catch him at two intimate headline shows at the Lansdowne in Sydney on Wednesday 20 August and The Evelyn in Melbourne on Sunday 31 August.

Tickets for the Medium Build headline shows go on sale this Friday 1 August at 11am AEST here. Frontier members can get early access via their presale, which starts Thursday 31 July at 10am AEST.

ALEX WARREN CHEAPER THAN THERAPY GLOBAL TOUR

Thursday 21 August - Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Friday 22 August - Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday 23 August - Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Monday 25 August - Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Tuesday 26 August - AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA

SOLD OUT

Thursday 28 August - Perth HPC | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT