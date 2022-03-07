Melbourne Theatre Company's hit production As You Like It premieres on MTC Digital Theatre from today, Monday 7 March.

Starring Christie Whelan Browne as Rosalind and James Mackay as Orlando, this joyous rendition of Shakespeare's greatest rom-com is the latest addition to MTC's growing catalogue of filmed productions, with more to be released later this year.

Directed by Simon Phillips with music by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, the stellar production delighted audiences during its recent in-theatre season with critics describing it as '[a] gorgeous and rousing production' (Australian Book Review) where 'spectacular costume drama is order of the day' (The Age).

MTC Executive Director & Co-CEO Virginia Lovett said, 'As You Like It brought Southbank Theatre and Melbourne back to life at the end of 2021. The talent and expertise of Melbourne Theatre Company's artists, artisans and technical crew was on full display and audiences absolutely loved it. We are thrilled that As You Like It can now be shared with audiences nation-wide in its digital format.

'MTC Digital Theatre had great success in its inaugural year and we are proud to be building on its strong foundation with more releases this year. We have seen great demand from schools, regional and interstate audiences, proving that there is a place for digital engagement alongside the live experience.'

Skilfully capturing the production for screen, As You Like It was filmed in front of a live audience with the assistance of Arts Centre Melbourne's Digital & Broadcast team. The production was captured from different camera angles so at-home viewers feel like they are watching it from the best seats in the house.

As You Like It is available as part of MTC Digital Theatre from Monday 7 March. A video pass to watch the production costs $25 and viewers have 48 hours to complete their viewing once they start the film.

For more information about MTC Digital Theatre and how to purchase video passes or gift vouchers to share the experience with others visit mtc.com.au/digital theatre.