AC/DC Returning to Australia in 2025 With POWER UP Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AC/DC will bring their POWER UP Tour to Australia, kicking off in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 12, at the MCG. New tickets have just been released for all shows.

AC/DC will hit the stage with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, alongside a local rock act in each city: The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), and Headsend (Brisbane).

Promoter Christo Van Egmond of TEG Van Egmond said: “AC/DC is back on home soil with the POWER UP Tour, and Australia is in for an unforgettable experience. After 10 years, the band is finally returning, and fans can expect nothing less than full-on, high-voltage rock and roll — this tour is going to absolutely rock!”

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continues selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generates streams in the billions.

AC/DC 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 12 & Sunday 16 November - Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale NOW TICKETEK

Friday 21 & Tuesday 25 November - Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale NOW TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November - Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale NOW TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 & Monday 8 December - Perth Optus Stadium, on sale NOW TICKETEK

Sunday 14 & Thursday 18 December - Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale NOW TICKETEK

Photo Credit: CHRISTIE GOODWIN