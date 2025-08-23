A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Make Australian Premiere

The musical will take place in August 2026 at the Princess Theatre.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will make its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at The Princess Theatre. The cast will be announced soon!
Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and the world.
Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — from the Australian producers of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical — is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.
Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond’s bond with Australia has been nothing short of extraordinary, spanning decades of musical brilliance and heartfelt connections. He has undertaken seven major concert tours across the country—beginning with the iconic Thank You Australia tour in 1976 and followed by memorable returns in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2005, 2011 and 2015—his anthems resonating deeply with audiences and securing his place as a cherished figure in Australian music history for nearly half a century. His iconic 1972 live album, Hot August Night, spent 29 weeks at number one in 1973 and 1974 and 65 weeks on the chart, making it the third-longest-charting album of the era in Australian music history.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Make Up Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.
