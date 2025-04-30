Zach Theater Unveils New Look and 5-Year Strategic Plan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zach Theater is unveiling a bold new look alongside a 5-year strategic plan aimed at making investments in education, artists development and access.

The rebrand includes a colorful new visual identity and new logo, clearer organizational structure, and refreshed messaging rooted in Zach’s core values: innovation, belonging, integrity, and boldness. This “glow up” isn’t just about appearances—it’s about impact.

Zach’s rebrand and 5-year strategic plan share a single driving vision: for Zach to be the place for everyone’s story. This forward-looking identity reflects not just the shows produced and the stories shared, but the way Zach educates, partners with the community, and nurtures the next generation of theater-makers. Of note, Zach Theater will use the more common U.S. spelling ending of "Theater"—a subtle and meaningful shift which mirrors Zach’s commitment with being even more accessible, contemporary, and connected to the community.

This update aligns with a national trend of nonprofit theaters embracing new audience behaviors and expectations. In 2023, non-profit theaters contributed over $3.6 billion to the U.S. economy and welcomed more than 27 million attendees, according to Theatre Communications Group.

The new logo is a custom monoline wordmark inspired by and conceptually representing the light emanating from within and around the Zach stage. It has a life of its own, twisting, turning, and dancing in unique ways—as if the logo is a show in itself.

Through a series of focus groups, community surveys, and internal leadership and staff workshops, Seattle-based branding agency, Northbound led the Zach Theater rebrand, for which they recently won the Platinum Hermes Creative Award.

“Our city is growing in dynamic ways, and so are we,” said Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “We’re deepening our commitment to being the place for everyone’s story, developing new work that reflects the richness of our creativity, and creating space for more voices to take the stage. We’re dreaming even bigger—and inviting all of Austin to dream with us.”

Zach has experienced notable growth over the past year:

Zach’s 2023–24 season welcomed some of the largest audiences in the theater’s history.

The 2024 summer musical was extended and broke records with back-to-back sold-out performances.

100% of seniors graduating from Zach training programs have been accepted to and attend the nation’s top musical theater college programs – since the program’s inception in 2012.

11 artists that have performed at Zach are currently on Broadway.

Building on that progress, Zach’s 5-year strategic plan focuses on growth, access and long-term stability. The organization will:

Expand access through new education programs and community engagement efforts

Recommit to the development of new plays and musicals

Invest in facility improvements that enhance both artist and audience experience

Grow training programs to nurture emerging and established talent

Position Zach as a top employer for Texas artists and a national leader in regional theater - while keeping its heart deeply rooted in Austin

