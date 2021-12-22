Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday

pixeltracker

A breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected within the company of A Christmas Carol before the curtain of Tuesday night's performance.

Dec. 22, 2021  
ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday

ZACH Theatre has canceled performances of A Christmas Carol through December 26.

Regrettably, through rigorous testing protocols, a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected within the company of A Christmas Carol before the curtain of Tuesday night's performance. The safety of guests, cast, and crew is ZACH Theatre's top priority. After additional testing and union compliance, A Christmas Carol has been canceled through December 26. Performances are planned to resume Wednesday, December 29.

All ticket holders will receive an email outlining their options. Anyone with additional questions can reach out to the ZACH Theatre Box Office at 512-476-0594 ext.1. Please continue to check zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety and follow ZACH Theatre on social media to stay up to date.

ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday


Related Articles View More Austin Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Embroidered Beanie
Come From Away Embroidered Beanie
Wicked One Short Day Mug
Wicked One Short Day Mug
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Sherman Playhouse Holds Auditions for WHODUNNIT, January 10-11
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2022 National Tour Cast and Dates Announced
  • James Bundy Reappointed Dean and Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch Clips of Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon in STARS ON STAGE FROM WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE