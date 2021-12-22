ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday

ZACH Theatre has canceled performances of A Christmas Carol through December 26.

Regrettably, through rigorous testing protocols, a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected within the company of A Christmas Carol before the curtain of Tuesday night's performance. The safety of guests, cast, and crew is ZACH Theatre's top priority. After additional testing and union compliance, A Christmas Carol has been canceled through December 26. Performances are planned to resume Wednesday, December 29.

All ticket holders will receive an email outlining their options. Anyone with additional questions can reach out to the ZACH Theatre Box Office at 512-476-0594 ext.1. Please continue to check zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety and follow ZACH Theatre on social media to stay up to date.