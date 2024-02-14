Tickets on Sale Friday For FROZEN in Austin

Tickets for Disney’s Frozen in Austin will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 10 am. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play a 10-day premiere engagement at Bass Concert Hall beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2024, with performances playing through Sunday, June 16, 2024.

In Austin, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 and 8 pm and Sundays at 1 and 6:30 pm. There will be an additional matinee on Thursday, June 13 at 1 pm. Extra Magic Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, tickets will be available at the Bass Concert Hall Box Office and online at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more, call (877) 275-3804 or email Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Ticket buyers are reminded that TexasPerformingArts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Bass Concert Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Concert Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 2 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.