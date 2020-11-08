The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station Presents ROCKY V: A ROCKY FAMILY REUNION

Performances run November 13-14, 2020.

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station will present Rocky V, A Rocky Family Reunion! It's no secret that the global pandemic has wrecked live theatre plans nationwide, including at TTC.

This will be the company's first live performance since Little Shop of Horrors in early 2020, pre-COVID 19. There are three performances only:

Friday, November 13th at 8:00pm

Saturday, November 14th at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 14th at 11:50pm

Due to the continuation of the pandemic, they are hosting this event outside in the parking lot of TTC! This will not be the normal on-stage production. Instead they are combining the film with a shadow cast, and adding live music thanks to BCS School of Rock!

You have two ways to watch...

One, purchase a ticket and drive in! The company is limiting this to 50 cars per show, so these spots will sell out quickly! The drive-In experience will be $40 per car, so load up family or friends and get your ticket today! Drive-in viewers may sit on or around their vehicles, but masks are required when not in your vehicle.

Next, you can join in the Den of Denton Denizens by purchasing a pass to THE PHANTOM EXPERIENCE! They will have limited seating available that will put you right in the middle of our socially distanced reunion. These passes are $25 per person. Masks are required!

In addition... you can pre-order your Rocky Horror Prop Bag and concessions right now! The concessions counter will not be open, but pre-ordered items will be delivered to your vehicle/seat upon your arrival. You can continue to order items through the website up through intermission!

