The Market at Zach To Return This Holiday Season at Zach Theater

Zach Theater has revealed Holiday 2025 dates for The Market at Zach, a returning pop-up featuring Austin and Central Texas’ best local artisans and makers with drinks, performances, fun for the family and more.

Events will take place on The People’s Plaza at Zach November 22 & 29 and December 13 & 20 from 4-8pm and new this year, an added Kids’ Market at Zach on December 6 from 11:30am-4:30pm powered by Children’s Entrepreneur Market. The Market at Zach is FREE to attend, although reservations are recommended. More information including RSVP details can be found at zachtheater.org/themarket.

The Market at Zach, once again, brings joy to one of the most creative corners in all of Austin. With five dates this holiday, and an added Kids’ Market with kid creators, patrons can come together for a uniquely Austin shopping experience that highlights the magic of its arts scene beyond the stage.

HOLIDAY 2025 DATES FOR THE MARKET AT ZACH

November 22nd, 4pm-8pm

between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the morning performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas

November 29th, 4pm-8pm *Small Business Saturday

between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 13th, 4pm-8pm

between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 20th, 4pm-8pm

between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas

NEW: KIDS’ MARKET AT ZACH: POWERED BY CHILDREN’S ENTREPRENEUR MARKET

December 6th, 11:30am-4:30pm

before the matinee and between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the morning performance, between performances, and after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas

A vibrant, open-air pop-up, The Market at Zach transforms The People's Plaza into a lively hub of unique finds—from handcrafted home goods to jewelry, art, candles, clothing, and more. It’s a chance to shop for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift (for yourself or others), enjoy the creative atmosphere, grab a bite to eat, and even join in a family-friendly activity or two for an extra touch of outdoor artsy fun! #ZachMarket #MarketatZach #ZachTheater #HolidayMarketatZach #KidsMarketatZach #ChildrensEntrepreneneurMarketatZach #WhereAustinLightsUp

In addition to over two dozen curated artists and makers, The Market at Zach will host a bar featuring specialty holiday beverages and local Austin food stalls.

Artists or makers interested in participating may visit zachtheater.org/marketvendor to apply.

THE MARKET AT ZACH

When: November 22 & 29; and December 13 & 20, 2025 | 4-8pm

Where: The People’s Plaza at Zach | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: FREE. RSVPs recommended at zachtheater.org/themarket