TexARTS Reopens With HONKY TONK LAUNDRY

The TexARTS Professional Series is back on stage for in-person performances and will welcome audiences again with the opening of Honky Tonk Laundry written by Roger Bean with musical arrangements by Jon Newton. Performances take place October 1-17, 2021 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Honky Tonk Laundry is a brand-new boot-scootin' musical comedy filled with the kind of joyous spirit we so desperately need these days. Two women join forces to convert their good ol' laundromat into the town's hottest honky-tonk and exact a touch of revenge against those that done 'em wrong. Packed with country favorites made famous by Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, The Chicks, Carrie Underwood and many more, Honky Tonk Laundry will wash your cares away.

Sarah Gay returns to TexARTS to director the production. Gay's previous TexARTS credits include Ring of Fire, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Lyn Koenning serves as the production's music director. Last heard in The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, Koenning also worked on Xanadu, and Smokey Joe's Cafe at TexARTS. Nigel Hall joins the team as choreographer.

The cast includes Leigh Sauvageau-KIng (Little Shop of Horrors and Wonderettes: Dream On) as "Lana Mae," Kacey Kirk as "Katie Lane" and Hannah Fry-Ginsburg.

The creative team includes Macy Lyne (Costume Design), Lucinda Culver (Lighting Design), Jeff Miller (Sound Design), Clara Cable (Properties Design), Donna Coughlin and Jarret Mallon (Scenic Design) and Maria Neff (Stage Manager).

The opening night performance is Friday, October 1 beginning at 7:30PM.

All performances are held at the Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS' Erin Doherty Studios, 2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX.

Show times: October 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30pm and October 3, 10, and 17 at 2:00pm.

Single tickets start at $43. Reserved seats are available by calling TexARTS Box Office at 512-852-9079 x101 or at www.tex-arts.org. Box Office hours are from 1-5pm Monday-Friday. This show is recommended for ages 10 and up and parking is free. Run time is about 120 minutes. For the safety of patrons, performers and staff masks are required to be worn by all patrons while in the venue.

The TexARTS Professional Series resumes its sixth season after an 18-month hiatus. Following Honky Tonk Laundry will be the holiday cabaret, A Cool Yule (December 16-19), Sweeney Todd (February 11- 27, 2022 and wrapping up the season is The Full Monty (July 15 - Aug. 7, 2022).

Under the artistic and executive leadership of Jarret Mallon, TexARTS strives to bring high-quality entertainment and arts education to the Lake Travis community. Offering a season of professional productions and a performing and visual arts academy, TexARTS is proud to employ hundreds of professional actors, musicians and artists living here in Austin.