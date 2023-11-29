Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Television Actor Mark Pellegrino Will Star In Austin Shakespeare's Staged Reading Of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Performances run December 14-17.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Austin Shakespeare will present a staged reading of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People starring well-known television actor Mark Pellegrino at KMFA's Draylen Mason Studio Dec. 14 to 17. Tickets are available at Click Here

 

Adapted by Richard Nelson, An Enemy of the People will star Pellegrino (of television's Supernatural and Lost) as Dr. Tomas Stockman, a scientist who becomes a standard bearer for the truth and eventually confronts his entire town.  

 

Pelligrino, who will be traveling to Austin for the performance, was drawn to the role because of Dr. Stockman's bravery in standing up to those around him. “Ibsen personifies the fight of the individual against the collective as Dr. Stockman takes on his whole town to do what's right,” he said.  

 

Ibsen's play explores the story of an honest medical doctor and his family who must face his brother, a self-righteous mayor, as well middle-of-the-roaders. “This heroic story will have you laughing and gasping as Stockman discovers what he must do to achieve his own happy ending,” said Austin Shakespeare's Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “We're particularly excited to present this reading in KMFA's beautiful new Draylen Mason Studio.”  

 

The cast of characters each portray a spectrum of responses in the face of misinformation. The cast features: Helen Merino (title role in Hamlet, Schiller's Mary Stuart ) as Stockman's thoughtful wife; Sam Grimes (Agatha Christie's The Hollow) as the cautious Mayor; Pablo Muñoz-Evers  (El Cid, Sanchez) as the editor Hovstad; Ev Lunning (The Seagull, Soren) as the clever father-in-law; Veronica Alvarado Kraemer (El Cid, Ximèná) as the idealistic daughter; Chuck Winkler (Torvald in Hedda) as Billing, the journalist; Tim Blackwood (El Cid, King Fernando) as the publisher. New to the company is Peter Shine as the sea captain who offers an escape for the entire family. The young son in the family will be played by Sparky Anderson (Cat on the Hot Tin Roof, child). 

 

There will be only four performances of An Enemy of The People over a single weekend. 

Sponsorships including a meet and greet available by contacting info@austinshakespeare.org


