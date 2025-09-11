Teatro Vivo Reveals 2025–26 Season RAÍCES VIVAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Vivo has announced its 2025–26 season, Raíces Vivas, a lineup of productions and community-engaged programming that extends the company’s roots in Austin while celebrating Latine storytelling and cultural traditions.

The season opens with Papakō: The Journey (November 6–15, 2025 at East Austin College Prep), a new play for young audiences co-written by Maria Rocha, Genevieve Schroeder-Arce, and Roxanne Schroeder-Arce, and directed by Oscar Franco. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Cultures Institute of San Marcos since 2023, the play continues Teatro Vivo’s tradition of fostering new work that uplifts community voices.

In December, Teatro Vivo will bring back La Pastorela, its cherished annual holiday production rooted in Mexican-American tradition, offering Central Texas families a chance to gather for a festive, intergenerational theatrical event.

In 2026, the company continues its Latinx Playwriting Workshop series for a third consecutive year, providing training and mentorship for playwrights at all levels. The season will conclude with the 16th Austin Latinx New Play Festival, showcasing original works by Latine voices and affirming Austin as a hub for new theatrical creation. Dates and locations for this programming will be announced soon.

“This season we continue to plant our roots in Austin through steadfast programming that Austinites in the Latine community and beyond have come to expect from us,” said Teatro Vivo’s Board of Directors. “We are committed to our communities and to sharing important stories about, for, and by Latine people. In a frightening and challenging time, we are here as Raíces Vivas, providing events for our communities to gather and experience the magic of live storytelling together.”

The 2025–26 season is produced with support from the City of Austin Cultural Arts Division.