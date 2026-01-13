SXSW Adds More Than 300 Showcase Artists to 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

More than 300 new Showcasing Artists have been invited to perform at the 40th SXSW Music Festival (March 12–18). The festival will showcase rising talents and renowned artists performing across Austin clubs and venues for seven nights.

The buzzy new artists represent more than 50 countries around the world, including Sassy 009, the Oslo-based artist who will be repping the new Scandinavian ambient-pop scene; genre-blending American songwriter Deloyd Elze; London’s internet-famous producer and influencer DJ AG; folk icon Hannah Cohen; Javiera Electra, the experimental Chilean artist; MARCO PLUS, the rising Atlanta rapper; Oscar Ortiz, one of the next big things in Latin music’s cumbia norteña scene; and British one to watch TTSSFU, who hails from Manchester UK. To see the full list of Showcasing Artists announced so far, visit the SXSW schedule here.

“Our goal has always been to curate a lineup that reflects the future of music, and adding these incredible artists to our 2026 lineup reinforces why SXSW remains the global epicenter for music discovery,” said Brian Hobbs, VP of Music at SXSW. “The artists we’re announcing today represent the cutting edge of creativity and commercial potential, and we are thrilled to provide the stage for these diverse voices to break out. For music fans and industry professionals looking to discover what’s next, Austin is the only place to be this March.”

Announced last week, Rolling Stone’s Future of Music is back for its annual showcase, with Lola Young, Fuerza Regida, and BigXthaPlug set to headline the three nights of music at ACL Live at the Moody Theater from March 12-14, with additional performers announced in the coming weeks. Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase will be ticketed in 2026 for the first time. General admission tickets are available now via AXS.

Billboard Presents THE STAGE will also return with three nights of performances at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park from March 13–15, headlined by Don Toliver, Junior H, and Mau P, with additional performers announced in the coming weeks. General admission tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

For both Billboard’s THE STAGE and Rolling Stone’s Future of Music events, there is limited space available on a first-come, first-served basis for SXSW Platinum and SXSW Music Badge Holders, as well as fans with SXSW Music Festival Wristbands.

Highlights from the announced SXSW Music Showcase Presenters today include Anniversary Group, Beer n Tacos, Big Loud, Fire Records, M for Montreal, PlantWave, and rocknite. For a full list of Showcase Presenters announced to date, see here.

SXSW also announced new Music Conference programming, including

Moving Culture: Music Brand Campaigns with an Eye for Equity with Vatana Shaw, Customize Your Artist Marketing Rollout with Drew de Leon, and Unlocking Africa: Real Partnerships and Real Results. To see the full list of conference sessions and workshops announced, visit the SXSW schedule here.

Platinum and Music Badges are available now for priority access to all SXSW Music Festival Showcases and Conference programming. Music Wristbands are on sale now as well, providing access to official SXSW Music Festival Showcases. Note Music Wristbands do not guarantee admission to every SXSW event. Badges and Wristbands can be purchased here.

About SXSW

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is known worldwide for conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of technology, film and television, music, education, comedy and culture.

The annual event serves global professionals through sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and networking that consistently generates unexpected discoveries when diverse communities come together. SXSW 2026 runs March 12-18 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU March 9-12.