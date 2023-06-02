Review: THE BAKER'S WIFE at The Alchemy Theatre

A Promising Musical

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 3 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates
Austin Music Nonprofit Beat 4 Beat to Host Fundraiser After Recent Burglaries Photo 4 Austin Music Nonprofit Beat 4 Beat to Host Fundraiser After Recent Burglaries

Austin Music Nonprofit Beat 4 Beat to Host Fundraiser After Recent Burglaries

THE BAKER’S WIFE is a musical adaptation, inspired by the iconic film "La Femme de Boulanger" by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono. Featuring a book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Austin’s Alchemy Theatre’s production offers us a talented cast and solid production values. 

The show is set in a small French village, and follows the lives of the townspeople, who find themselves in upheaval when their new baker's wife, Geneviève (Sarah-Marie Curry) runs away with a younger man (Cameron La Brie). Devastated by her departure, the baker (Sebastian Vitale) refuses to make bread, causing the village to descend into chaos. As the baker becomes acquainted with the locals, unexpected relationships and rivalries emerge, ultimately leading to a rediscovery of love and the healing power of forgiveness.

Lucky Giraffe gives the production an uncomplicated but thoughtful set design and Stephanie Slayton’s costuming is keen. This cast delivers strong vocal performances, particularly La Brie and Curry, our romantic leads. La Brie especially captures the energy and wit of the show in his impassioned “Serenade.” Curry, in addition to Natalie Joy (The butcher’s wife, Hortense) are superb sopranos. All of the supporting cast deliver quite solid performances. I thought with envy more than once during the performance, it is a fortunate director to work with this scope of talent. Cooper cast his ensemble well, and the show was engaging the audience the night we attended, if slow.

While this production of THE BAKER’S WIFE is well produced and staged, the show’s humor gets lost in the consistent slow pacing in the scenes involving dialogue, and loses momentum during slow scene changes. It seems as if there is an unnecessary restraint that slows the show down and leaves the charming comedy with untapped potential. At times, characters that would otherwise seem bumbling or ignorant, appear cruel instead. It is hard to know if this is a choice or oversight on the part of the play’s director. Nonetheless, I suspect the three hour run time can be served by giving the material a lighter touch that could maintain a more fun experience for the audience.

This is live theatre, though, and your mileage may vary for the remaining performances of Alchemy’s THE BAKER’S WIFE. Gifting yourself with the talent that makes up this cast is worth the visit, though one must consider the evening will be long based on pacing issues within the show. Nonetheless, it is easy to see the promise in Alchemy Theatre’s production of THE BAKER’S WIFE.

The Baker's Wife

by Joseph Stein, Stephen Schwartz

Directed by Michael Cooper

Alchemy Theatre Company

May 5th - June 11th, 2023

Mastrogeorge Theatre

130 Pedernales Street

Austin, TX, 78702




RELATED STORIES - Austin

BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse Photo
BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse

Special Offer: Heartwarming musical BIG FISH opens next Friday at Austin Playhouse!

Austin Music Nonprofit Beat 4 Beat to Host Fundraiser After Recent Burglaries Photo
Austin Music Nonprofit Beat 4 Beat to Host Fundraiser After Recent Burglaries

There are various means of supporting Beat 4 Beat including donating beginner guitars, keyboards, laptops, amps, etc. for the children in the program, donating funds for the organization to purchase new equipment, or attending Beat 4 Beat's first fundraising event of the year next Thursday, June 1, 2023 at The Belmont.

Interview: Janet Adderley CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE ADDERLEY SCHOOL Photo
Interview: Janet Adderley CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE ADDERLEY SCHOOL

The Adderley School celebrates 30 years of empowering kids and spreading joy at Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre on May 27th, where three generations of Adderley School alumni will unite onstage to pay homage to their alma matter and loving founder Janet Adderley. In this interview with Broadway World, Ms. Adderley opens up about her journey, her unique approach to teaching theatre, and the work her foundation is doing to open opportunities for under-resourced communities across the country.

THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month Photo
THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month

Different Stages continues its 2022-2023 season with The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) by Rita Anderson.


From This Author - Joni Lorraine

Joni joined BroadwayWorld in 2016 after over twenty-five years of involvement in the Central Texas theatre scene.  She has worked as a company member and educator for Pollyanna Children's The... (read more about this author)

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert HallReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall
Review: GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN at Crashbox TheatreReview: GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN at Crashbox Theatre
Review: ZACH'S ROE Wows With a Timely MessageReview: ZACH'S ROE Wows With a Timely Message
Review: RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY at Bass Concert HallReview: RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY at Bass Concert Hall

Videos

Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS Video Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST Video
Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Zoo Story
The Saturni Theatre at the Grove Amphitheatre in Southpark Meadows (6/03-6/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenna & the Whale
Ground Floor Theatre (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pet Dick
Jarrott Productions (9/01-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy)
The VORTEX (6/23-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) by Rita Anderson
The VORTEX (6/23-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Things My Mother Taught Me
Runway Theatre (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
The Wimberley Players (9/01-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/03-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beyond August Productions' summer show announcement coming soon!
The Rosette Theater (7/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days - A Work-in-Progress
The VORTEX (8/17-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You