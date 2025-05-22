Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical, is an electric jukebox musical based on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! directed by Baz Luhrmann. The stage adaptation, like the movie, is a visually extravagant love story set in the Montmartre district of Paris at the turn of the 20th century. It opened on Broadway in 2019. The story, if merely a backdrop to this fabulous musical, centers around Christian, a young writer who falls in love with Satine, a star courtesan at the Moulin Rouge cabaret. Their romance is complicated by the cabaret’s financial troubles and the involvement of the wealthy Duke of Monroth (booooo, hisssss) who wants Satine for himself and offers to fund the club in exchange for her exclusive attention. It is notably not a feel good story, but you couldn’t tell it from the intense and joyful approach taken by director Alex Timbers. Under his excellent direction, this powerful show comes to life.

MOULIN ROUGE! features a mashup of over 70 songs, spanning decades of pop, rock, and dance music. The parade of music that includes Patti LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade”, Elton John’s “Your Song” Adele’s “Rolling in The Deep,” and Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” means there’s something for almost every human in existence to musically relate to in this show. And even while the core setlist remains consistent, the creative team occasionally updates the musical numbers to keep the production fresh and relevant. These updates may vary between different productions, such as the Broadway show and touring versions, allowing each to have its unique flair.

This rousing musical, if short on story (aren’t most jukebox musicals?) makes up for it with such style I shamelessly hardly care. Yes, there are those who may have affection for Baz Luhrmann's film. The final offering of his Red Curtain series, you may recall, came after Romeo and Juliet and Strictly Ballroom (one of my absolute favorite films). The dynamic, power-driven intensity and artistry of this production is its true gift to audiences.

The visual and sonic splendor of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical owes much to its award-winning design team, whose work transforms the stage into a lavish, immersive world. Derek McLane, the scenic designer, earned the 2020 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for his opulent and dynamic sets that capture the bohemian spirit of the Moulin Rouge. Catherine Zuber, responsible for the show's costumes, also won a 2020 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical. The lighting design by Justin Townsend garnered him the 2020 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical. Peter Hylenski's sound design, which earned him the 2020 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical, ensures that the show's eclectic soundtrack resonates powerfully with the audience, blending contemporary pop hits with classic tunes. (Bring earplugs, just in case.) Together, this creative team has crafted a sensory-rich experience that elevates MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical beyond a mere stage adaptation, immersing us in a world of passion, music, and spectacle.

All this excitement surrounds a cast that gives us immense energy and stamina. Clearly, on the night we attended, they were having fun. For press night, a statuesque Jerica Exum gave Satine a measured and controlled performance. Jay Armstrong Johnson is both a darling and tortured Christian. Mateus Barbosa Da Silva was on for Santiago, and his scenes with a wonderful Kaitlin Mesh as Nini added fire to this already hot show. Take your pick of a favorite in MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical, and there’s hardly a wrong answer. Jahi Kearse found a special place in my heart as Toulouse-Latrec, showing off his range in a poignant version of Nat King Cole’s, “Nature Boy.” I delighted in every move Robert Petkoff made as a high maintenance Harold Zidler.

Be warned. This is a loud, immersive, extroverted show that lives up to the name of one of its signature songs, “Spectacular, Spectacular.” I love this about it. Others may find this extra. But that’s its intent. It's the Moulin Rouge, fer cryin' out loud! It's extra in the best possible way. It might seem as if everything was thrown at the wall to see what would stick in this production, but luck would have it that everything did. It’s won ten Tonys for good reason. A musical for the 21st century for those of us who have been conditioned to have the attention span of a goldfish, you can count on something catching the eye or ear at every turn in MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical.

MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical

Book by John Logan

Directed by Alex Timbers

Bass Concert Hall

2350 Robert Dedman Dr

Austin, TX 78712

Through May 25th

Running time: 2 spectacular hrs and 35 mins with 1 intermission

