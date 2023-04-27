Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID - Jarrott Productions

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOTHER OF THE MAID Jarrott Productions at Ground Floor Theatre

Apr. 27, 2023  
Jarrott Production's MOTHER OF THE MAID by Jane Anderson is currently playing at Ground Floor Theatre. Sadly this oddly clunky script is more puzzling than entertaining despite a valiant effort by the director, cast and crew.

Joan of Arc, St Joan or the Maid of Orlèans, no matter what you call her, she's one of the most fascinating women in world history. Born in 1412 to a propertied peasant family, near Domrèmy in the Normandy region of modern day France. At the age of twelve, Joan reportedly began experiencing visions of St Catherine, archangel Michael, and St Margaret who told her to pray and live a holy life. A few years later her visions became more intense, including an order from the saints to take up arms and lead the Dauphin de Viennois' army to defeat the invading English army. Her celebrity grew among the local populace and by the time Joan reached the Dauphin (who would become Charles VII of France) the royal court welcomed her. She boldly brought her message from God to the French army and lead them to victory. She inspired the beleaguered French to victory at Orlèans. Joan's popularity rose and she became a figurehead for her country as they fought against England and the duchy of Burgundy. Eventually her life ended when she was burned at the stake in Rouen, May 30,1431 for being a relapsed heretic. After Joan's execution by a church court, her mother Isabelle successfully petitioned the Pope to have the conviction overturned in 1456. Saint Joan of Arc was canonized by the same church that condemned her in 1920. A shrine and garden now stand on the place where the young martyr lost her life.

MOTHER OF THE MAID focuses on Joan of Arc's (Alyssa Hurtado) journey through the eyes of her mother, Isabelle Arc (Katherine Schroeder). We see the first time she reveals to her mother that she has received orders from God, in vision, to restore a large portion of France to the Dauphin during the 100 Years War. Isabelle is at first reluctant to believe her child, but soon is convinced by her son Pierre (Christopher Gonzalez) and local priest Father Gilbert (Beau Paul) to allow her daughter to join the war that has devastated the surrounding countryside. Jacque Arc (Daniel Norton), Joan's father, does his best to dissuade her, eventually sending his son to guard his sister against men who may take advantage of her. Later Isabelle walks 300 miles to see her daughter, after arriving she is greeted by a Lady of the Court (Rosalind Faires). The two women couldn't be farther apart socially and they discuss Joan's growing influence, child rearing and the excellent mead being served at court. The story follows Isabelle to her daughter's capture by the enemy and her ultimate downfall.

While most elements are in place to make this a great evening at the theatre, a single factor brings it down. Jane Anderson's script lacks the ability to connect with the audience. The scenes, with the notable exception of a final scene between Joan and Isabelle, lack depth and the whole show is virtually devoid of character development. Through no fault of their own the cast is left bereft of meaning. David Jarrott does his always incredible work with blocking, the production values are excellent. Costumes by Buffy Manners are late medieval perfection. Amy Lewis's lighting design is gorgeous and easily my favorite element of the show. But the material ultimately fails to connect. It overall squanders several opportunities to give Isabelle, or any other role, an evolution. The script occasionally gives us a glimpse at what a powerful messenger it could be but never completes the task. The dramatic result is flat, uninspiring and sadly, not worthy of the talent on stage. It clearly isn't my particular glass goblet of royal bee mead. That's okay, not everything is, it may be yours.

MOTHER OF THE MAID

by Jane Anderson

Directed by David Jarrott

Jarrott Productions at Ground Floor Theatre

April 21 - May 6

Please note the 7:30 curtain time for evening performances.

Running Time: 2 hours with one 10 minute intermission

Tickets: $15 - $35




April 27, 2023

Jarrott Production's MOTHER OF THE MAID by Jane Anderson is currently playing at Ground Floor Theatre. Sadly this oddly clunky script is more puzzling than entertaining despite a valiant effort by the director, cast and crew.
