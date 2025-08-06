Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Summer Stock Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since its debut as a concept album in 1970, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has captivated audiences with its bold retelling of the final days of Jesus through the lens of rock opera. Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the musical broke new ground with its fusion of contemporary music and biblical themes, sparking both acclaim and controversy. Its 1971 Broadway debut cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon, followed by international productions, film adaptations, and revivals that continue to draw new generations. With its dynamic score, humanized characters, and thought-provoking storytelling, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR remains one of the most influential and enduring musicals of the 20th century.

Now, Austin theatergoers have the opportunity to experience this timeless work anew: Impact Arts Austin’s Summer Stock production brings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to the local stage this season. Impact Arts Austin’s Summer Stock production brings JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to the local stage, with a cast of talented youth and returning alumni offering a heartfelt version of the story for today’s audience.

Award winning director Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza, who directed the exceptional GUYS AND DOLLS for Summer Stock last year, are at the helm for this epic piece of historically controversial theatre. Morris, Sara Burke (also performing in the role of Mary Magdalene) and Noah Wood, all choreographed the show. An impressive live band led by Adam Roberts is an added treat to this production.

As I expect with any production Impact Arts gives us, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is full to the brim with talented youth. That is evident here, all the way from the child ensemble to lead players Donelvan Thigpen (Judas) and Coy (Jesus). This is the story of the last week of Jesus’s life through Judas’s eyes, and Thigpen is a formidable Judas to Coy’s faithful and compassionate Jesus. The true talent of both these men shows up in the soaring vocals demanded of them in these iconic roles. Sara Burke as Mary Magdalene is a strong and genuine partner to Coy’s tormented Jesus.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is known for its notable score as a rock opera and with Music Director Adam Roberts at the helm, every voice in this show is put to use toward beautiful vocals. Some of these roles and voices are quite distinctive and archetypal. Heller Award winner JP Lopez is a passionate and complex secondary antagonist as Pontius Pilate. As Caiaphas, Evan Schmitt satisfied my happy anticipation over the role’s distinctive vocal requirements. And then there’s Herod. The production team gives David Pena all the room needed to embody this narcissist, and he doesn’t disappoint.

There’s a lot going on in this production, but Rachel Atkinson’s lighting design and Francesca Hirvela’s board work make the show shine. Atkinson fully understands the “superstar” in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and, excepting a cast, her design could’ve been by itself enough to convey this story to Summer Stock’s enthusiastic audiences.

It might go without saying that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR isn’t Impact Arts usual lighter fare. Most of us know how this show ends. If you’re looking for the happy ending, this story ends a few days before that happens. But this choice has successfully offered its company a challenging opportunity. The cast has succeeded in meeting it.

Check out JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (running in rotation with MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL) and support the incredible work of Impact Arts Summer Stock through August 10th.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

directed by Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza

with Choreography by Ginger Morris, Sara Burke, and Noah Wood

Music Direction by Adam Roberts

SummerStock Austin

August 1-10, 2025

McCullough Theatre, University of Texas

Robert Dedman Drive and E. 23rd Street

Campus of the University of Texas

Austin, TX, 78712

July 25–August 10, 2025

