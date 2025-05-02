Review: A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER at Bastrop Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From April 25 to May 11, the Bastrop Opera House presents Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak’s hilarious musical A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER as part of its 2025 season. Set in London in 1907, this show follows Montague “Monty” Navarro, a poor clerk who discovers he’s ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst—controlled by the wealthy and powerful D’Ysquith family. When the current Earl coldly rejects Monty's claim of kinship, members of the D’Ysquith line begin meeting untimely (and hilarious) ends. In a comedic twist, a single actor plays all eight doomed D’Ysquiths, heightening the fun. As Monty climbs the social ladder, he juggles a love triangle between the charmingly shallow Sibella Hallward and the sweet Phoebe D’Ysquith. The question is: can Monty have love, money, and a title—without getting caught?

Director Doug DeGirolamo and Assistant Director Lisa Holcomb infuse the production with vibrant energy, using a generous blend of physical comedy, clever wordplay, sharp jokes, and expertly timed puns. Their direction not only highlights the actors’ talents but also ensures that the technical elements—lighting, sound, and staging—are perfectly synchronized to enhance every punchline and pratfall. The result is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud experience that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish.

Shane Scandurra shines in the role of Montague "Monty" Navarro, bringing charm, wit, and vocal prowess to this delightfully devious character. His performance is marked by an excellent singing voice, razor-sharp comedic timing, and a hilarious presentation that keeps the audience rooting for him—even as the body count rises. Scandurra’s chemistry with fellow cast members is electric, adding depth and nuance to Monty’s manipulations and romantic entanglements.

Cary Farrow IV delivers the standout performance of the night as the entire D’Ysquith Family. In a tour-de-force display of versatility, Farrow inhabits each of the eight doomed aristocrats with distinctive flair—each character boasting its own unique singing style, vocal tone, physicality, and comic sensibility. His seamless transitions, outrageous costumes, and impeccable instincts bring an added layer of brilliance to the production, earning some of the biggest laughs and loudest applause of the evening.

Sarah Jordan brings charm and flair to the role of Sibella Hallward, Monty’s lifelong friend and complicated love interest. With a beautifully lyrical vocal performance and impeccable stage presence, Jordan fully inhabits Sibella’s character—a witty, self-assured woman who yearns for wealth and status, even if it means navigating a morally gray relationship. She captures the essence of a woman torn between affection and ambition, all while delivering her lines with crisp witty precision and a knowing sparkle in her eye.

Jaimie Couch is equally captivating as Phoebe D’Ysquith, Monty's sweet-natured and earnest cousin. Her portrayal radiates warmth, sincerity, and quiet strength, complemented by a rich, expressive singing voice that stands toe-to-toe with Jordan’s. Couch breathes life into Phoebe’s gentle yet determined spirit, providing a heartfelt counterbalance to Sibella’s flirtatious edge.

Together, Jordan and Couch are a dynamic duo—especially in the show-stopping apartment scene, where both women unknowingly vie for Monty’s attention in the same space. Their timing is flawless, as they skillfully juggle flirtation, suspicion, and social decorum. The scene brims with escalating tension, quick-witted dialogue, and physical comedy, making it one of the funniest and most memorable moments in the show.

The cast is rounded out by a talented ensemble who bring depth, humor, and vitality to the world of A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER. BJ Ortwein is an absolutely perfect as Miss Shingle, the mysterious woman who sets the entire plot in motion. With impeccable timing and a mischievous glint in her eye, Ortwein is a genius match for the role, balancing subtle menace with dry wit and delivering every line with sly precision.

Marissa Hunt brings flair and finesse to Miss Barley, adding delightful energy and charm in her scenes. Her presence, though brief, leaves a lasting impression thanks to her expressive performance and strong stage presence.

Tommy Schell appears as the no-nonsense Magistrate, lending authority and sharp comedic timing to his role. Tyler Spillmann makes a memorable impact as the Inspector, commanding the stage with a powerful low bass voice that resonates through the theater and adds gravitas and humor to the investigation scenes.

Samantha Whitehead portrays the boisterous and eccentric Lady Eugenia with gusto, bringing aristocratic flair and comic exaggeration that perfectly suit the tone of the show. Her portrayal adds a burst of chaotic energy every time she steps on stage.

Rounding out the ensemble are Mike Salvo and Cynthia Smith as the Pub Owner and his Wife, respectively. Together, they inject warmth and rustic humor into their scenes, grounding the show’s more outrageous elements with a touch of working-class charm. Their performances provide a vivid glimpse into the broader world beyond the D’Ysquith estate, enriching the production’s texture and pacing.

Collectively, this ensemble contributes to the show’s fast-paced momentum and comedic brilliance, ensuring that every character—from noble to commoner—plays a memorable role in Monty’s murderous journey to the top.

Set on the raised apron of the proscenium stage, the production's scenic design creatively combines projected backdrops with a variety of movable set pieces to transport the audience across a wide range of settings—from aristocratic estates to foggy London streets. Despite occasional rippling of the projection screen caused by actor movement, the overall design remains visually compelling and cleverly executed, enhancing the storytelling without distracting from it.

Marissa Hunt and Lisa Holcomb’s costume design is outstanding, with special praise due for the rapid and varied wardrobe changes required by Cary Farrow IV in his portrayal of the many eccentric members of the D’Ysquith family. Each costume not only defines a unique character but also supports the show's quick pace and comedic rhythm.

A well-deserved shoutout goes to Stage Manager Casey Wiggins for expertly coordinating the show's many moving parts, from precise scene changes to intricate costume cues. The seamless flow of the production is a testament to Wiggins’ meticulous oversight and steady hand.

Savannah Cervantez’s musical direction is beautifully realized, with a strong emphasis on crisp diction, balanced ensemble vocals, and expressive dynamics that bring the show’s score to life. The music consistently supports the comedy and emotion without overwhelming the action onstage.

Rachel Jenkins’ choreography makes excellent use of the stage space, weaving in clever movement and period-inspired gestures that support both character and comedy. Lighting and sound design by Mike Fahrenthold and Jason Farley further enrich the experience, enhancing key moments and maintaining clarity and atmosphere throughout.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a delightful night out, packed with sharp wit, lively performances, and non-stop laughs that will entertain audiences of all ages. Make the scenic drive to Bastrop, take in the charm of this historic town, and cap off your visit with an unforgettable evening at the Bastrop Opera House. It’s a theatrical experience full of mischief, music, and merriment you won’t want to miss.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Based on the novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal by Roy Horniman written by Lane Michael Stanley; play book by Robert L. Freedman, and lyrics and music by Steven Lutvak

Theater Company: Bastrop Opera House

Venue: 711 Spring St, Bastrop, TX 78602

April 25 to May 11, Fridays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2:30 p.m

Running Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, 1 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $30

Reader Reviews