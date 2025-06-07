REVIEW: FAT HAM at the Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse’s current production of Fat Ham by James Ijames—winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a multiple Tony Award nominee—takes that most revered of theatrical works, Hamlet, and shakes it for everything it’s worth. The result? Sublime perfection.

If you’ve followed my reviews over the years at BroadwayWorld Austin, you probably know I’m a devoted fan of Shakespeare in all his many forms. So it may not surprise you to learn that my favorite play of all time is Hamlet. I’ve studied it deeply since first reading it in high school (and directing it years later), thanks to the late Bernice Schnerr, my unforgettable Shakespeare teacher at Crockett High School in 1978. Hamlet has everything: ambition, betrayal, madness, philosophy, revenge—and it ends with nine bodies on stage. Honestly, what more could a theatre lover ask for?

Actually, you can ask for more—you can ask for Fat Ham, which opens new dimensions to the classic work that are absolutely incredible.

Featuring an all-Black cast and a contemporary setting, this production reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy through a modern lens while keeping the essential story intact. Ijames’ script is a hilarious, touching, and mind-blowing ride. I won’t bore you with a plot summary—you already know it. Let’s get to the accolades.

Director Ben Wolfe has assembled the perfect cast and delivers flawless direction. He keeps the actors moving at lightning pace, ensuring every moment is packed with intention. Desireè Humphries’ costume design is exceptional—each piece is thoughtfully chosen for maximum impact. Mike Toner’s set is subtle but rich in detail (including a smoking BBQ pit), creating a vibrant world that supports the actors without overshadowing them. Mark Novick’s lighting design brings sparkle and depth to the show, while Robert S. Fisher’s nostalgic sound design has the audience tapping and swaying in their seats even before the first line is spoken.

And oh, the performances.

Albert Igbinigie as Juicy (our Hamlet) is a revelation. His nuanced, magnetic performance leads a powerhouse ensemble. Just when you think you’ve seen everything he has to offer, he sings—and the electric jolt that ran through the audience was palpable. His talent is boundless, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this gifted actor.

As Pap/Rev (Hamlet’s Father/Claudius), Austin theater legend Marc Pouhé makes a triumphant return to the stage after his public health battle with kidney failure. His fighting spirit radiates through his performance, which is both powerful and precise. Whether as Juicy Sr.’s ghost or the duplicitous Rev, Pouhé commands the stage with gravitas and fire. For those of us who followed his journey on social media, seeing him here again was moving beyond words. The king has returned—long may he reign.

Yunina Barbour-Payne’s Tedra (Gertrude) is sheer effervescence. As the mother trying desperately to normalize her son’s grief and her hasty remarriage, she brings warmth, urgency, and humor to every moment. She’s the emotional lynchpin of the show, and her performance is nothing short of magnetic.

As Larry (Laertes), Nicholas Hunter gives a stunning performance that transforms a typically secondary character into something vital. Larry becomes the most evolved character in the play, and Hunter meets the moment with incredible emotional range. Without spoiling it, I’ll just say: his final scene had the audience screaming with delight.

Vivian Noble’s Opal (Ophelia) is no fragile flower she’s fierce, grounded, and absolutely owns every moment she’s on stage. Ijames has reinvented the character, and Noble rises to the challenge with radiant strength, creating a bold and unforgettable performance.

As Rabby (Polonius), Gina Houston delivers comedic brilliance. While she’s best known for more dramatic roles, here she proves her comedic chops with impeccable timing and joyous physicality. Watching her command the stage with such playfulness is a true delight.

And finally, perhaps my favorite performance of the night: Addrian Shontai as Tio (Horatio). In Hamlet, Horatio is the ever-loyal friend, left to tell the tale but usually underused. Here, Ijames gives Tio the spotlight he deserves, and Shontai runs with it. His epic monologue steals the show. With pitch-perfect delivery, he left the audience gasping for breath between roars of laughter. A masterclass in comedic timing and connection.

Bottom line? Don’t wait. Don’t hesitate. FAT HAM at Austin Playhouse is an unmissable theatrical event. This production will sell out, and it will be talked about for years to come. Grab your tickets now.

Just a note: please heed the content advisory. “This play contains strong adult language and frank discussions of sex, violence, murder, and adult situations (much like Shakespeare).”

