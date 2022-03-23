Photos: First Look at Cecil Washington Jr. as Frank-N-Furter in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre is presenting The Rocky Horror Show running April 6 - May 1. With music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, the cult-classic returns to ZACH this time as part of ZACH360 with audience involvement and participation packs as part of the event.

Take a behind the scenes look of Cecil Washington Jr as Frank-N-Furter below!

Casting includes CECIL WASHINGTON JR. (Sunday in the Park) as Frank-N-Furter, Daisy Wright as Janet Weiss, AUSTIN HYDE as Brad Majors, Cameron Mitchell Bell (80s Dance Party) as Riff Raff, Jill Blackwood (Sunday in the Park, Rocky Horror) as Magenta/Usherette, HALLIE WALKER as Columbia/Usherette, Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill) as Rocky, Chris Cornwell as Eddie/Dr. Scott/Guitar, KAILA BURRITT and NATALIE CLAIRE FREEMAN as Usherettes, and RICHARD ROBICHAUX ("Bigshot", "Boyhood", "Bernie") as the Narrator.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes SCOTT GROH as scenic and property designer, Ashton Murphy as projection designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as costume designer, SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer, AUSTIN BROWN as lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as sound designer, Robin Lewis as choreographer, JEN MALHSTEAD YOUNG assistant choreographer, and CATE TUCKER as the stage manager.