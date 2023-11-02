Penfold Theatre Company Announces 2023 Reading of YOUR OLD FASHIONED DIE HARD HOLIDAY RADIOCAST, December 22

Back by popular demand, this offbeat adult radiocast is a funny and new take on a favorite “holiday” movie set at the iconic Driskill Hotel.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Penfold Theatre Company Announces 2023 Reading of YOUR OLD FASHIONED DIE HARD HOLIDAY RADIOCAST, December 22

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) announces the return of Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Radiocast for the 2023 holiday season. Based on the screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Radiocast is written by Associate Artistic Director Nathan Jerkins and will play two performances – one night – on December 22 at the historic Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St in Austin.

Original 2022 Director Jonathan Young will return to direct along with most of the original cast reprising their roles. Back by popular demand, this offbeat adult radiocast is a funny and new take on a favorite “holiday” movie set at the iconic Driskill Hotel.

The cast includes Lowell Bartholomee as a Hans Gruber; Joseph Garlock as John McClain; Sarah Marie Currie as Holly McClain; B. Sherman Knox as Argyle; Christine Hoang as Takagi; Nathan Jerkins at Ellis; and Ryan Crowder as vocal foley.

Written by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Jonathan Young the production team also includes Sound Design by Brett Weaver and Lighting Design by Jennifer Crump with Ryan Crowder as Production Manager.

Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Radiocast

Based on the screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza

Written By Nathan Jerkins

Directed by Jonathan Young

December 22, 2023 | Saturday at 7pm & 10pm

The Driskill Hotel | 604 Brazos St. | Austin, TX | 78701

Because sometimes Christmas isn't Christmas until Bruce Willis drops Alan Rickman off a California skyscraper…on a wholesome 1940s radio broadcast.

After years of sincere retellings of beloved, nostalgia-soaked Christmas stories, Penfold's fictional 1940's radiocasters bring you a one-night only “after dark” version of “Die Hard”, reimagined as the irreverent, “Prairie Home Companion” Christmas Special that never should have existed. The small company of voice actors will create the large cast of terrorists, hostages, police, newscasters, and family as well as the live foley sound effects of explosions, gunfire, bleeding, property damage, and hugs. Because some nights Christmas just isn't Christmas until Bruce Willis drops Alan Rickman off a California skyscraper!

Age Recommendation: Rated “R” for adult language and (silly) simulated violence.

Run Time: Approximately one hour and 45 minutes.  

Information on Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast is available at penfoldtheatre.org/die-hard.




Recommended For You