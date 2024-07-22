PAW PATROL LIVE! A MIGHTY ADVENTURE is Coming to Houston in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure.” This all-new live stage show picks up where Paramount Pictures' #1 box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. Audiences will join the “PAW-some” pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and “bark-loads” of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering!

PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets for all four performances are on sale Friday, August 2, 2024 and may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the “PAW-some-est” street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

“A Mighty Adventure” marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 5 million people, providing families in over 40 countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theater experiences.

SHOW DETAILS IN HOUSTON:

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 2024 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Where: The Hobby Center

800 Bagby St

Houston, TX 77002

Tickets: Tickets start at $30*. Tickets are available at the Hobby Center Box Office or online at www.thehobbycenter.org or www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. *$30 tickets are available only while supplies last. Additional fees & taxes apply.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet & Greet Experience tickets are available, starting at $135. The VIP package includes a premium seat, access to meet and get your photo taken with PAW Patrol characters after the show, and an exclusive souvenir item. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket. Children under the age of 1 must have a ticket to the performance. Pick up your VIP Packet at the VIP check in prior to the show.

PAW Patrol Live! is offering an exclusive merchandise discount voucher. For just $35, guests can purchase a voucher worth $50 for merchandise which can be redeemed for light-up toys, plush, novelty items, t-shirts, and more. The merchandise discount vouchers represent a 30% savings, with an overall five voucher limit per order. Must have valid same day and time event ticket to redeem voucher.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

