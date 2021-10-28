MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Includes Austin Theatre Companies

Austin Playhouse, City Theatre Company, Summer Stock Austin, Trinity Street Players, and Zilker Theatre Productions announce a musical benefit performance celebrating the joy and resilience of theatre running November 12, 13 and 15, 2021. In-person and streaming tickets are on sale now at austinplayhouse.ticketleap.com.

Featuring classic and contemporary favorites from Music Theatre International's catalogue, MTI's All Together Now! is a global event celebrating local theatre.

Co-produced by Austin Playhouse, City Theatre Company, Summer Stock Austin, Trinity Street Players, and Zilker Theatre Productions and featuring performers from their recent productions, all proceeds go directly to support the artistic programs of these partner companies.

This musical revue will be performed live before a limited audience at Trinity Playhouse, located at 901 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701 as well as livestreamed at a private link. Performances are Friday, November 12, Saturday, November 13 and Monday, November 15 at 7:30pm.

Tickets: Pick-your-price starting at $35 for in-person; $20 for streaming. In-person and streaming tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.ticketleap.com.

Full vaccination record or negative COVID test (PCR within 72 hours of performance) required to attend in-person performances. Masks required at all times in the venue.