LATE NITE CATECHISM Comes to the Eisemann Center in July

The Eisemann Center will present Late Nite Catechism. Performances run July 5-28, 2024, in the Bank of America Theatre at the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, TX). Tickets range from $30 to $50 and are on sale now at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office.

Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back - sometimes nostalgically, sometimes fearfully - to the children they once were. The irrepressible Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience). Over the course of the play, Sister goes from benevolent instructor, rewarding the “students” for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and other nifty prizes, to authoritative drill sergeant.

Late Nite Catechism, written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, made its debut May 28, 1993, at the Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and since then has grossed over $100 million in box office receipts. It has been presented in over 410 cities around the world and has played in six countries with more than 3.5 million people in attendance. The show has raised over $4 million for retired Sisters and Catholic organizations. There have been over 100 “Sisters” presenting the eight shows in the series.

Call it Loretta Young meets Carol Burnett. This is part catechism class, part stand-up routine. It’s an interactive comedy, one of the longest running shows in Chicago and U.S. theater history. The New York Times calls it, "hilarious, well-written and inspired." Jeffrey Lyons from TV’s Sneak Previews calls Late Nite Catechism "something to savor and enjoy...one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town."

