Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he has never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Hill Country Community Theatre announces the cast for "The Addams Family." Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, "The Addams Family" musical has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Mike Rademaekers directs the production with musical direction by Christine Ashbaugh and choreography by Kristi Stere.

The cast will be led by Joi White and Jordan Jones, who play the roles of Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. Lauren Giarratano will play Wednesday Addams, Charles McClean will play Pugsley Addams, Jacey Lofton will play Grandma, Michael Fox will play Mal Beineke, and Faith Trapane will play Alice Beineke. They are joined by Lew Cohn as Uncle Fester and Richard Day as Lurch. Victoria Davis, Easton Jones, Kellen Koch, Madison Puckett, and Alyiah Singleton play the Addams Ancestors.

"The Addams Family" runs July 16 through August 8. Tickets will go on sale on July 8 for the general public. HCCT season subscribers may make reservations beginning July 5.