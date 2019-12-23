Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Austin:
Best Cast of a Musical (Local)
Best Cast of a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Cast of a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Cast of a Touring Production
Best Choreography (Local)
Best Costume Design (Local)
Best Direction of a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Direction of a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Direction of Musical (Local)
Best Family Friendly Production (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Drama (Local)
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical Direction (Local)
Best Original Score (Local)
Best Play - Comedy (Local)
Best Play - Drama (Local)
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Best School Production
Best Site Specific Production or Special Event (Local)
Best Sound Design (Local)
Best Touring Production
Best Video/Projection Design (Local)
Best Writing for an Original Work (Local)
Best Young Adult Actor (Local)
Best Young Adult Actress (Local)
Theatre of the Year (Local)
NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 18%
MATILDA - Zach Theatre 12%
JANE EYRE THE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 17%
MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 15%
AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 14%
PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 19%
ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
NOTES FROM THE FIELD - Zach Theatre 9%
HAMILTON - Broadway In Austin 55%
LES MISERABLES - Broadway in Austin 20%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway In Austin 17%
Jesee Smart - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 20%
Judy Thompson Price - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 20%
Taylor Rainbolt - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Wimberley Players 15%
Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 20%
Vivian Ricco - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 14%
Bridget Gates - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
Jason Kruger - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 20%
Jessie Drollette - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 16%
Jennifer Rose Davis - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 15%
Marcus Speed - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community Colleg 21%
Tracy Arnold - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 18%
Carlo Lorenzo Garcia - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 11%
Scott Shipman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 15%
David Sray - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 12%
Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 29%
NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 25%
JUNGALBOOK - ZACH Theatre 13%
Matthew Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 19%
Buddy Novak - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
Cole Porter - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 9%
Brandon Douglas - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 21%
Joe Kelly - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 19%
Jason Graf - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 9%
Dave Giminiani - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 14%
Zac Carr - JUNK - Street Corner Arts 14%
Dave Giminiani - PROOF - Wimberley Players 12%
Callie Iliff - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
Kali McBurney-Taha - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace 9%
Caitlin French - TERMINATOR - Fallout 8%
Jessica Allen - AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 17%
Jamie Cooley - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 12%
Laurern Erksine - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley players 12%
Nadia Castellanos - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 13%
Callie Iliff - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Kenzie Peacock - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 11%
Daniel Rowan - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Zach Theatre 12%
Derek Smootz - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
Danny Drewes - XANADU - TexARTS 11%
Rick Felkins - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 20%
Patrick Wheeler - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theatre 17%
Will Douglas - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 14%
Michael Vybrial - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 31%
Eli Berke - OUR TOWN - The City Theatre Company 16%
David R Jarrott - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 15%
Kali McBurney-Taha - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 17%
Devyn Collie - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Sarah Marie Curry - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 9%
Bridget Gates - AS YOU LIKS IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 16%
Elizabeth Steigelman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley players 16%
Cassidy Timms - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 12%
Hannah Schlochler - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 22%
Abigail Remaley - PROOF - Wimberley 17%
Val Williams - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - TexARTS 11%
Faith Castaneda - ADDAMS FAMILY - Georgetown Palace 18%
Bill Peeler - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 11%
Kathryn Eader - SPRING AWAKENING - St. Edward’s University 10%
NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 21%
FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 15%
JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
Adam Roberts - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 15%
David Blackburn - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 13%
Bridget Gates - INTO THE WOODS - EmilyAnn Theatre 11%
Ashleigh Stone - MR. BURNS - Texas State University 54%
Mars Wright - TERMINATOR - Fallout 27%
Mark Shoemaker - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 19%
MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 15%
AS YOU LIKE IT - EmilyAnn Theatre 13%
DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 12%
PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - Austin Community College 18%
NOTES FROM THE FIELD - ZACH Theatre 13%
ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - EmilyAnn Theatre 12%
Ismael Soto III - LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 25%
Justin Dam - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace 20%
Adam Witko - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Wimberley Players 12%
WILD STRAWBERRIES - HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC SCHOOL 20%
THOROUGLY MODERN MILLIE - Leander High School 15%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Dripping Springs High School 13%
TENORS UNLIMITED - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 55%
OF MICE AND MUSIC: A JAZZ TAP NUTCRACKER - Tapestry Dance Company 45%
Aaren Horak - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre 39%
Morgan Phillips - PICNIC - Wimberley Players 25%
Craig Brock - THE CHILDREN - Jarrott Productions 15%
HAMILTON - Bass Concert Hall 69%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Bass Concert Hall 19%
CATS - Broadway in Austin 12%
Rich Simms - EVITA - Georgetown Palace Theatre 71%
Ross Tomlin - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 29%
Lisa B. Thompson - THE MAMALOGUES - Vortex Repertory Company 32%
Allan Baker - DEX & ABBY - Ground Floor Theatre 18%
Amy Knop - OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS - Over The Lege 13%
Grant Pace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Theatre Productions 36%
Diego Rodriguez - ADDAMS FAMILY - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 15%
Ben Schiesser - NEWSIES - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 11%
Mariela Denson - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre 26%
Ellie Reid - JANE EYRE MUSICAL - EmilyAnn Theatre 23%
Maddie Robbe - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Georgetown Palace Theatre 13%
Georgetown Palace Theatre 31%
ZACH Theatre 15%
Emily Ann Theatre 13%
