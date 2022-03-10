Cast Announced for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for The Rocky Horror Show running April 6 - May 1. With music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, the cult-classic returns to ZACH this time as part of ZACH360 with audience involvement and participation packs as part of the event.

Casting includes CECIL WASHINGTON JR. (Sunday in the Park) as Frank-N-Furter, Daisy Wright as Janet Weiss, AUSTIN HYDE as Brad Majors, Cameron Mitchell Bell (80s Dance Party) as Riff Raff, Jill Blackwood (Sunday in the Park, Rocky Horror) as Magenta/Usherette, HALLIE WALKER as Columbia/Usherette, Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill) as Rocky, Chris Cornwell as Eddie/Dr. Scott/Guitar, KAILA BURRITT and NATALIE CLAIRE FREEMAN as Usherettes, and RICHARD ROBICHAUX ("Bigshot", "Boyhood", "Bernie") as the Narrator.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes SCOTT GROH as scenic and property designer, Ashton Murphy as projection designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as costume designer, SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer, AUSTIN BROWN as lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as sound designer, Robin Lewis as choreographer, JEN MALHSTEAD YOUNG assistant choreographer, and CATE TUCKER as the stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of The Rocky Horror Show:

Opening Night - Thursday, April 14, 2022

ASL Interpreted Performance - Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Performance Details:

The Rocky Horror Show

Music, Lyrics and Book by Richard O'Brien

When: April 6-May 1, 2022

Where: ZACH360 in The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary: zachtheatre.org/rockyhorror

Innocent sweethearts Brad and Janet find themselves seeking shelter at a mysterious castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter mad scientist Dr. Frank "N" Furter, his "perfect" creation Rocky, and an assortment of other crazy creatures. ZACH's spin on the cult-classic, complete with party-packs and audience participation, is a rollicking night out that will have you doing the "Time Warp (again)!"

Age recommendation: 14 and up for adult content and sexual themes.

Run time: Two hours and ten minutes including one twenty-minute intermission.