Campana Sobre Campana Brings the Magic of Christmas in Mexico Back to the Eisemann Center

The beloved holiday production Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico will return to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall. This festive favorite brings families together for a joyful and heartwarming evening rooted in Mexican holiday traditions.

Presented by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande, Campana Sobre Campana—named after the traditional Andalusian carol “Bells Upon Bells”—is a dazzling display of live music, vibrant folklórico dance, and rich storytelling that captures the spirit of the season.

Audiences will be swept away by the colorful reenactment of Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem, the tradition of Las Posadas, the pageantry of the Reyes Magos (Three Kings), and the excitement of festive piñatas. It's a joyful celebration of culture, community, and holiday cheer that will leave audiences smiling long after the final bow.