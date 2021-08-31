Broadway in Austin Announces on Sale for HAMILTON

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Austin presented by Texas Performing Arts announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON at Bass Concert Hall will go on sale to the public Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. CT for performances December 7 - 19, 2021 at BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. For presale access before tickets become available to the general public, sign up for the Broadway in Austin eClub at https://austin.broadway.com/join-our-eclub/ by midnight on September 3.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Austin engagement should be made through BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org."

"Welcoming HAMILTON back is a spectacular way to celebrate the return of Broadway in Austin," says Bob Bursey, Executive and Artistic Director of Texas Performing Arts. "This will be the first Broadway production to visit Bass Concert Hall in 21 months. We're thrilled to welcome everyone back and kick off a great Broadway in Austin season with this history-making production."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony AwardÂ®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

